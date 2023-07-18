Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez announcing their separation, and Will.i.Am's new collaboration with Britney Spears.

Not only that, but Miranda Lambert was forced to halt her recent Vegas show due to fans and McFly's Dougie Poynter bravely opens up about his rehab stints.

Listen to today's episode below...

Ariana Grande has split from her husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. According to US news site PEOPLE, the One Last Time hitmaker and the real estate agent have separated but are amicable and are said to be continuing to work on their relationship. Reports of a breakup began to emerge when Ariana, who has been living in London in recent months while filming the movie adaptation of Wicked, appeared at the men's final of Wimbledon over the weekend when she was seen without her wedding ring.

The couple met during the pandemic before getting married in 2021. Meanwhile, news of Ariana's split came almost at the exact same time that it was announced that TV star Sofia Vergara had split from her husband of seven years Joe Manganiello. The couple confirmed the news in a statement to Page Six saying they'd made the difficult decision to divorce but asked for privacy as they navigated the new phase of their lives.

© Getty Images Ariana Grande has split from her husband

Will.I.Am has teased his fans after he shared a glimpse of a new collaboration with Britney Spears. The former Black Eyed Peas star posted a clip of their previous collab, 2012's Scream & Shout, on his Instagram Stories before then sharing a line thought to be from their new song. The artist also put the caption: "Will I Am and Britney tomorrow," which indicates the track is set to drop imminently. Britney then re-posted the video on her socials, seemingly confirming that a new song is on the way! The new release from Britney comes just a few days after she announced to fans she'd be releasing her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, in October.

Miranda Lambert brought her recent gig to halt after being unimpressed by a couple of fans in attendance. The country music star was performing as part of her Las Vegas residency, titled Velvet Rodeo, when she paused her rendition of the track Tin Man due to fans in the audience taking selfies while she was singing. Miranda told the crowd she was going to stop because the crowd members were more worried about the photo and not listening to her, adding that she didn't like it at all and that everybody was here to listen to some country music. Miranda then asked the audience if they should start again before continuing. Meanwhile, Miranda's residency in Sin City will run throughout the rest of July as well as later in the year.

© Getty Miranda Lambert called fans out for taking selfies

McFly singer Dougie Poynter has opened up about his mental health and addiction struggles in a new interview. The bassist was chatting with long-time friend and fellow McBusted collaborator Matt Willis on his new podcast, On the Mend, when Dougie revealed he has been to rehab twice for separate addictions.

The musician bravely admitted that the stints felt life-changing at the time, calling it the best and worst times of his life. Dougie then shared that he felt a sense of fear about informing his loved ones about his troubles but revealed that it was amazing to realise that he had such a strong network around him when coming out the other side. Meanwhile, Dougie and the rest of McFly are enjoying success with their new album and are going on tour later this year.

© Getty Stormzy has a new song coming out soon

And Stormzy and Raye are set to release a brand new track together and we are so exited. The rapper and singer have teamed up for the song titled The Weekend and although not much further information has been shared, Stormz did post a photo of the two on his Instagram, with the caption: "Is Wednesday ok?" We're hoping this means the new song will be released tomorrow and we can't wait to listen.