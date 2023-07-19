The Daily Lowdown: Zayn Malik drops big teaser that fans will love

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Zayn Malik's big music comeback ahead of his new song on Friday, and the World Cup single dropping as the Lionesses get ready for the tournament.

Not only that, Paul McCartney has released a new podcast and Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announce the arrival of their baby boy.

Listen to today's episode below...

Zayn Malik's music comeback is officially underway as the former One Direction star has now revealed a first glimpse of his new song. Titled Love Like This, the singer has shared some snippets of the upcoming track on his social media and it sounds brilliant. Zayn's new song will be his first release in two years following his third album Nobody Is Listening back in 2021, and fans don't have to wait long until hearing Love Like This because the song drops on Friday.

© Getty Images Recording artist Zayn Malik attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City

Speaking of new music, the Women's World Cup is almost here and with it comes a brand new track. Featuring Spice Girls legend Mel C, the song is titled Call Me A Lioness and also includes the Mercury-Prize nominated artist, Self-Esteem, and Wolf Alice lead singer Ellie Rowsell. The song is out now and pays homage to football aces who are hoping to win victory for England in the football tournament which kicks off on Thursday.

Police in America have conducted a search of a home in the Las Vegas suburbs in connection with the unsolved murder of late rapper, Tupac Shakur. Las Vegas detectives attended the scene this week and although detailed information has not been shared, it's been reported by the BBC that no arrests have been made at this time and there are currently no suspects in custody. The authorities confirmed to the Las Vegas Review Journal that detectives have re-opened the cold case and that they're hoping to solve Tupac's murder once and for all. The All Eyez on Me rapper, who is still to this day thought of as a huge influence on music, was fatally shot aged 25 on the Las Vegas strip in September 1996.

© Getty Mel C has recorded the Women's World Cup song

He might be one of the most famous singer-songwriters in music history, but Paul McCartney is now taking a new path and has launched his own podcast series. The Beatles legend is sticking to what he knows though because his new audio series will feature Paul dissecting a song per episode from his huge back catalogue, including his work as a part of the Fab Four, his band Wings and his solo career. The podcast is called McCartney: A Life in Lyrics and will also hear Macca delve deeper into the meaning behind his most famous songs. Track to appear on the first season of the podcast series include Let It Be, Live and Let Die and more. A Life in Lyrics is set to release on 20 September.

© Solent News/Shutterstock Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have welcomed their second child

And congratulations are in order to former Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson and her professional dancer fiancé Gorka Marquez who have confirmed the arrival of their second child, a baby boy. The couple, who met on the dance competition back in 2017 when Gemma was a contestant, are already parents to four-year-old daughter Mia and they made the sweet announcement on Instagram. They shared how their little man had arrived safe and sound and that the family of four are soaking up as much time together as possible, before dancer Gorka heads off to London to commence rehearsals for the upcoming series of the BBC show.