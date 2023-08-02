Meet Wolf star Owen Teale's actress wife who starred in The Crown

Owen Teale gives a stellar performance as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers in the BBC's spine-chilling drama, Wolf. Based on the Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder, the series follows detective Jack who becomes obsessed with the neighbour he believes is responsible for the death of his brother in the 90s. Meanwhile, in a parallel storyline, the Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath's twisted games.

An accomplished actor with endless credits, fans of the show might recognise Owen from Game of Thrones, Line of Duty and A Discovery of Witches, to name a few, but did you know that his wife is also famous? Here's what you need to know about Owen Teale's wife, actress Sylverstra Le Touzel…

Who is Owen Teale's wife Sylvestra Le Touzel?

Sylvestra Le Touzel is an English radio, television, film and stage actress. Among her most notable roles, the mum-of-two portrayed Lady Dorothy Macmillan – the wife of former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan – in series two of The Crown.

© Getty Sylvestra Le Touzel has starred in The Crown, Midsomer Murders, Silent Witness and Death in Paradise

Adding to her impressive portfolio, Sylvestra has also made appearances in Mansfield Park (1983), Midsomer Murders (2000), Silent Witness (2004), Death in Paradise (2015) and Roadkill (2020).

How did Owen Teal and Sylvestra Le Touzel meet?

Owen first crossed paths with Sylvestra in 1991, after the pair were cast in a theatre production of Henry IV. At the time, Owen was married to his first wife, the late actress Dilys Watling – with whom he has a son, Ion – so romance wasn't on the cards.

© Getty The couple first met in 1991 while starring in a theatre production of Henry IV

Following Owen's divorce from Dilys in the mid-90s, the actor eventually embarked on a relationship with Sylvestra, and they married in 2001. While the couple remains private about their family life, they are parents to two daughters.

What has Owen Teale said about Sylvestra Le Touzel?

In a 2021 interview with The Times, Owen revealed that he often uses his acting roles to double up as holidays for Sylvestra and their kids. "A lot of our family holidays have been built around where I'm working," he said.

"As an actor, if you're going somewhere, it's good to make a holiday out of it as well, so I'll speak to my agent and see if they can get a flight for my wife and kids. Sometimes you get lucky."

© Getty Owen revealed that tries to get his acting work on location to double up as holidays for Sylvestra and their kids

Owen added: "One of our greatest trips was to Japan when I was performing for the Royal Shakespeare Company in the play Anjin. We spent Christmas in Tokyo. The culture was so different. In the West, it's all about the individual, whereas in Japan there's more of a Buddhist sense of what they can give you. Anybody would help you. Their kindness blew me away."

Clearly, a fan of travelling, Owen revealed that he even took Sylvestra to South Africa for her 60th birthday. "For my missus's 60th birthday we said: 'Let's do something special.' A job came up in South Africa and I was filming in Cape Town, so we went on safari in Sabi Sands Game Reserve," he recalled.