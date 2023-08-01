BBC's Wolf: viewers saying same thing about new thriller

The BBC's gripping new thriller, Wolf, made its debut on Monday night and viewers have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to give their verdict on the show.

The drama, which is based on the Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder, follows young detective Jack who becomes obsessed with the neighbour he believes is responsible for the death of his ten-year-old brother in the 90s. Meanwhile, in a parallel storyline, the Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath's twisted games.

WATCH: The trailer for the BBC's gripping thriller series, Wolf

Taking to Twitter, viewers couldn't help but feel a little unsettled by the creepy new drama, with one person writing: "That's me thoroughly creeped out and checking all the doors and windows are locked," while another praised the show: "Loved that first episode, creepy, weird, unsettling, great acting all round, definitely want to watch more."

© Simon Ridgway Ukweli Roach plays Jack Caffrey in Wolf

Other fans were left feeling a little confused by the opening episode. One person tweeted: "Watched the first episode of #Wolf. Great crime dramas often start out as a mix of stories and can be slightly confusing, so I'll persevere coz the cast is brilliant and I'm intrigued," while another added: "#Wolf not sure what's going on but just checking all windows and doors are locked!"

However, many fans were glued to the screen and applauded the gripping plot. One person wrote: "Oh my god, I just watched the first episode of #Wolf and it's such a great set-up! It’s tense and dark and quirky but also funny in a twisted way all mixed together and I wanted to spread them out a bit, make it last longer, but now I have to watch the next one! " while another added: "Episode one was SUPERB. Roll on tomorrow night. I loved every moment."

A third fan couldn't help but binge-watch all six episodes and praised the series as a whole, as well as the cast performances: "Literally just watched all the episodes of #wolf on #bbciplayer. #sachadhawan and @iwanrheon are unreal. Just unreal. Seriously brilliant actors."

© Simon Ridgway Sacha Dhawan as Honey and Iwan Rheon as Molina

For those who have yet to catch up with the opening episode, the horror-thriller is based on a series of best-selling novels from Mo Hayder, and follows two distinct and sinister storylines.

The full synopsis reads: "DI Jack Caffery is a young detective beset by nightmares. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the 90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost?

© Simon Ridgway Juliet Stevenson, Owen Teale and Annes Elwyas the Anchor-Ferrers family

"In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it is a thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time."

© Simon Ridgway Viewers praised the compelling first episode

Who stars in the BBC's Wolf? Meet the cast

Ukweli Roach [The Midwich Cuckoos] leads the cast as DI Jack Caffery, alongside Sacha Dhawan [Doctor Who] as Honey and Iwan Rheon [Game of Thrones] as Molina.

Meanwhile, Line of Duty's Owen Teale plays Anchor-Ferrers family patriarch, Oliver, alongside Bend It Like Beckham actress Juliet Stevenson as his on-screen wife Matilda and Hidden actress Annes Elwy as daughter Lucia.

© Simon Ridgway Juliet Stevenson and Owen Teale as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers and Oliver Anchor-Ferrers in Wolf

Rounding out the cast are Sian Reese-Williams as DI Lincoln, Ciarán Joyce as DI Prody and Kai Owen as DI Matthews.