The Sixth Commandment star Anne Reid's famous husband revealed

Anne Reid delivers a harrowing performance in the BBC's critically-acclaimed series, The Sixth Commandment. Based on a true story, the 88-year-old portrays Ann Moore-Martin, a resident of the Maids Moreton community in Buckinghamshire, who was manipulated by her younger boyfriend, and "psychopath" Ben Field, from 2014 to 2017.

As a result of her hard-hitting performance in the true crime series, fans have been keen to learn more about the actress helming the role. Here's what you need to know about Anne Reid's life away from the cameras. Plus, meet her famous husband – the late Peter Eckersley.

Who is Anne Reid's famous husband Peter Eckersley?

Anne met British television producer, Peter Eckersley, after landing the role of Valerie Barlow on Coronation Street in 1961. During this time, Peter worked as a writer and producer on the iconic soap, having penned scripts for 62 episodes between April 1962 and November 1969.

© Getty Anne and Peter married on 22 May 1971

Eventually, the couple decided to tie the knot and were pictured leaving Jackson's Row Registry Office in Manchester on 22nd May 1971. Anne opted for a midi-length wedding dress in a beautiful broderie fabric for her nuptials.

A few months later, on November 13, 1971, the newlyweds welcomed a bouncing baby boy named Mark. According to his YouTube channel, Mark is an independent filmmaker and photographer. He resides in Manchester.

After ten years of marriage, Anne's husband Peter sadly passed away in 1981, after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 45. Following his death, Peter received a heartfelt tribute from ITV. Throughout his career, the producer had worked on the sitcom Nearest and Dearest as well as championing then-aspiring comedian, Victoria Wood, and becoming the Head of Drama at Granada Television (now known as ITV Granada).

© Getty Anne has called Peter "the cleverest man and the funniest man in the world"

Speaking about her late husband on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs in 2014, Anne called him "The cleverest man and the funniest man in the world." She added: "I never thought of getting married again, I'm quite difficult to live with I think."

Anne also reflected on the loss of her husband in an interview with The Lady. "It was dreadful," she said, "Just dreadful. And so young. I was left with Mark, my nine-year-old son, to bring up alone. My biggest worry was whether I would do right by Mark. As a result, I deliberately didn't work for about six years."

Following Peter's death, the actress has never even contemplated marrying again, especially as she enjoys her independence.

© Getty Anne has never contemplated marrying again

"My father was a foreign correspondent for The Daily Telegraph, posted to India, the Middle East, Cyprus, Beirut, all over," Anne explained. "I was sent away to boarding school in Snowdonia at the age of 12, which I loved but I only saw my parents once a year in the summer.

“It made me very self-sufficient. I've always been a loner, perfectly happy with my own company although I'm very sociable, too. I write in my diary: 'Spent day all alone. Wonderful!'"