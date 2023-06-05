Steeltown Murders star Keith Allen's partner is Unforgotten actress - details

Keith Allen has become a staple on British TV screens over the years, thanks to his various roles in major dramas. While he's currently appearing in BBC One's new crime series, Steeltown Murders, his other credits include The Pembrokeshire Murders and Robin Hood, not to mention his big screen roles in Trainspotting and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

But did you know that Keith's partner is also an actor? Read on to find out all about her…

Who is Keith Allen's partner?

Keith, 69, is in a partnership with actress Tamzin Malleson. The 49-year-old has appeared in numerous TV shows over the years and is perhaps best known for her role in the long-running detective series, Midsomer Murders. Tamzin played Doctor Kate Wilding, who replaced Dr George Bullard as the resident forensic pathologist with Causton CID.

Tamzin also appeared in the first series of ITV's popular detective drama, Unforgotten. She played Caroline Greaves, the daughter of Father Robert Greaves, a priest who is interviewed by DCI Cassie and DS Sunil in connection with the death of a young man.

© ITV/Shutterstock Tamzin as PC Lorriane Johnstone in The Vice

The actress also played main roles in ITV's The Vice, the Channel 4 comedy-drama, Teachers, and the BBC medical drama, Bodies.

© ITV/Shutterstock Tamzin as Jojo in Marcella

She most recently appeared in the second season of Marcella, playing JoJo for four episodes.

Keith and Tamzin were co-stars in the drama, Bodies, and reportedly began dating in 2005. The couple share one child together, a 17-year-old daughter named Teddie Malleson-Allen, and reside in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Opening up about his family in an interview with The Guardian back in 2013, he said: "I am there a lot more for Teddie than I was for my other children, Lily and Alfie. My hopes for her are simple – that she is happy.

© Dave J Hogan Teddie and Tamzin in 2014

"She can do what she wants. I wasn't surprised that Lily followed in my footsteps because we are very, very similar but I was surprised when Alfie decided to be an actor. It's the hugest relief that they have found something that they love doing."

Keith Allen's relationship history

Prior to his partnership with Tamzin, Keith was first married to film producer, Alison Owen, with whom he welcomed three children, including singer Lily Allen and actor Alfie Allen.

Pop star Lily Allen is Keith's daughter

After he and Alison divorced, Keith went on to marry Nira Park, also a TV and film producer, in 1997 before they later went their separate ways.

What is Steeltown Murders about?

The series stars Philip Glenister and Steffan Rhodri and tells the true story of the decades-long hunt for the killer of three teenage girls in Wales.

The synopsis continues: "Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found."

© Tom Jackson Steffan Rhodri as Phil Rees and Philip Glenister as DCI Paul Bethell

Glenister and Rhodri lead the cast as DCI Paul Bethell and Phil 'Bach' Rees, with their younger selves played by Scott Arthur (Good Omens) and Siôn Alun Davies (The Sandman) respectively.

