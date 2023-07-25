The Sixth Commandment star Éanna Hardwicke's love life and famous partner revealed

Éanna Hardwicke has received wide praise from viewers and critics alike for his haunting portrayal of murderer Ben Field in the BBC's gripping new drama, The Sixth Commandment.

The actor, who hails from Cork in Ireland, has appeared in various major shows in recent years, including the critically-acclaimed BBC series, Normal People, as well as Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga. But did you know that Éanna is thought to be dating a very famous actress? Here's all we know...

Who is Éanna Hardwicke?

Éanna Hardwicke is a 26-year-old actor from Cork in Ireland.

He made his big-screen debut in the Irish supernatural drama, The Eclipse, which was released in 2009 and also starred Ciarán Hinds.

© Amanda Searle Éanna Hardwicke as Ben Field in The Sixth Commandment

After graduating with a degree in acting from The Lir Academy in 2018, he went on to appear in the sci-fi horror film, Vivarium, the following year.

Éanna is perhaps best recognised for his role as Connell's school friend Rob Hegarty in the BBC drama, Normal People, which starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and fellow Lir Academy alumnus, Paul Mescal.

© Amanda Searle Éanna has been praised for his performance

His other credits include the RTE crime drama, Smother, and the 2022 sports drama film, Lakelands, which earned him the Bingham Ray New Talent Award at the Galway Film Fleadh festival.

Who is Éanna Hardwicke dating?

Éanna Hardwicke is thought to be dating Irish actress Alison Oliver.

Alison rose to fame after landing her debut TV role in the BBC's adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel, Conversations with Friends, in which she starred opposite Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane.

© Enda Bowe Alison played Frances in Conversations With Friends

The 26-year-old most recently appeared in the BBC One drama, Best Interests, which premiered in June. Alison played the role of Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen's on-screen daughter in the series.

While it's not known how long Éanna and Alison have been dating, in Alison's interview with Vogue in May last year, their relationship was described as "long-term".

© Enda Bowe Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver in Conversations With Friend

What's more, the pair confirmed their romance on social media way back in March 2019 when Éanna posted a sweet selfie of the couple on Instagram in celebration of St Patrick's Day.

The actor has since posted various snaps of his girlfriend and even shared an adorable tribute to Alison when she was first cast in Conversations with Friends.

© Mark Johnson Alison Oliver played Katie in Best Interests

"I'm so proud and just in awe really of @alisonoliver333 making her debut alongside an excellent team, in a really special part," he wrote alongside a stunning headshot of the Cork-born actress. "She puts such care craft and heart into all she does and there are years of dedication underneath all of this. Doing a self tape with her can sometimes feel like you're filming Citizen Kane, but clearly it paid off. Me hero."

© Kevin Baker Alison starred alongside Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen in Best Interests

While we don't know how the pair first met, they both attended Trinity College Dublin's drama school, The Lir Academy, so it's possible that they first crossed paths whilst studying there.

It's been a while since Éanna posted a photo of Alison on his Instagram page, so it's unclear whether the couple are still together. However, it's very possible that they are simply choosing to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as they continue to enjoy success in their careers.