Lizzo has released a statement after she was sued by three of her former dancers for sexual harassment and creating what they claim was a "toxic work environment." The Good As Hell singer posted a lengthy message on her Instagram stating that the last few days had been gut-wrenchingly difficult for her and that the stories were sensationalised. Lizzo added that the allegations put against her are false and that there is nothing she takes more seriously than the respect of women.

The Grammy winner finished her statement by saying that she would never terminate an employee over their weight and that she would not allow the work she has done to be overshadowed by the lawsuits. It comes soon after three dancers claimed that Lizzo had body shamed them, and allegedly pressured them to perform intimate acts on dancers in clubs. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles earlier this week.

© Getty Lizzo has released a statement after being sued

Beyonce and Taylor Swift fans are upset with them both after the superstars began selling 'listen only' tickets to their concerts. Beyonce, who is touring the US with Renaissance, and Taylor, who is touring Eras, have both allowed fans to purchase restricted view tickets that provide a 'listening only' experience for their gigs. According to the Independent, some concertgoers have been charged up to 50 dollars for a ticket only to be sat behind the stage with no view of the show, with some arguing that such tickets should not be on sale at all. Meanwhile, the tours continue to rumble on and both are set to become the highest-grossing tours of all time, with Beyonce's Renaissance set to rake in over two billion dollars just in ticket sales, and Taylor's Eras set to earn up to 1.9 billion in sales.

© Getty Beyonce is touring in the US

Ryan Gosling is officially a pop star. The star's huge ballad from the hit Barbie movie, I'm Just Ken, has landed in the Billboard Hot 100 giving the actor his chart debut. The 80s parody-style ballad has come in at 87 on the chart and is expected to climb thanks to the huge success of Greta Gerwig's movie, which also stars Margot Robbie.

Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken is on the Billboard Hot 100

The 1975 has teased a special release of their self-titled debut album to mark its ten-year anniversary. The band, who hail from Manchester and are fronted by Matty Healy, shared a throwback video on their Instagram from their iconic set at London's Brixton Academy back in 2013 while embarking on the first big tour of the UK. The band will be releasing a special edition of the album, along with a vinyl as well as celebratory merch. The drop will land on the 1st of September.

© Marcelo Hernandez Matty Healy

Liam Payne has thanked fans for support after One Direction's massive debut single, What Makes You Beautiful, hit a big milestone. The former boy band singer wrote on Instagram how thrilled he was that the single has neared one billion streams, before admitting that he never imagined the song would reach such a record when they penned the song back in 2011. Liam added he was "so lucky" to share the milestone with his fellow 1D members, Harry Style, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

And the home of late Queen singer Freddie Mercury has been recreated for an auction at Sotheby's. Over 33,000 items from the legendary singer's house have been put on display including hand-written lyrics, costumes and more and are officially up for sale. The auction and exhibition, called A World of His Own, will run all summer from 4 August until 12 September in London.