The Daily Lowdown: Tributes pour in for Euphoria star Angus Cloud

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing the tragic death of Euphoria actor Angus Cloud who passed away aged 25.

Not only that, but Lady Gaga makes a big announcement about her Las Vegas residency and Olivia Rodrigo teases the tracklist for her second album.

Listen to today's episode below...

Tributes have been pouring in Euphoria actor Angus Cloud following his death aged 25. The family of the actor, who was perhaps best-known for playing the role of Fezco O'Neill on the HBO drama, confirmed the news in a statement that read they said goodbye to an incredible human as an artist, friend, brother, and son. The statement added that Angus had buried his father the week before and was struggling with the loss of his dad, however, a cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Euphoria shared a tribute on their official Instagram page, stating they were incredibly saddened by the loss of Angus, calling him an immensely talented and beloved part of their family.

© Getty Angus Cloud attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Lady Gaga has announced the return of her Jazz & Piano shows in Las Vegas. The Just Dance hitmaker shared the news on social media stating that her residency, which will kick off at the end of August, will make its return to the stage in a production that will celebrate the Great American Songbook and feature reworked versions of her most popular tracks. Gaga, who first launched the residency in Sin City in 2019, will perform across 12 nights between August and October and the news comes shortly after she shared a lengthy tribute to her late friend and collaborator, Tony Bennett. Gaga said in a post on Instagram that Tony had taught her so much about music and life and that she would never forget him.

© Getty Images Lady Gaga attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Billie Eilish has announced her upcoming headline show at Lollapalooza will be partially solar-powered. The Ocean Eyes singer, who has always been vocal about her passion for tackling climate change, revealed in a statement that her set at the festival will be powered by intelligent, zero-emission battery systems. The singer's team described it as a bold and revolutionary move and an example of an emerging clean energy solution that can help reduce the carbon emissions generated by live music. Billie's set at Lollapalooza will take place in Chicago this weekend. Other acts set to perform Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

© Getty Images Billie Eilish, wearing Gucci, attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Olivia Rodrigo has teased the tracklist for her upcoming second album, Guts. The Good 4 U singer took to her Instagram to share a video of her sitting in her bedroom with different phrases on show such as 'Bad Idea Right', 'Obsessed', and 'Stranger', hinting that they could be the names of the new songs set to appear on the record. Olivia's second album will be released on 8th September and the singer is no doubt hoping for the same success she had with her first album, Sour.

And Congratulations are in order to Jess and Sammy who have been crowned the winners of Love Island series ten. The couple was revealed as the public's favourite during the live final on Monday evening hosted by Maya Jama. The pair beat Whitney and Lochan who were announced as runners up while Tyrique and Ella came third and Zachariah and Molly came in fourth place. Jess and Sammy will now split the £50,000 prize money between them.