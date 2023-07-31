Bob Geldof shares final messages with Sinead O'Connor ahead of her death aged 56

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Madonna's hospital stay, Bob Geldof's comments about his final messages with Sinead O'Connor, and BTS star Jungkook's future album plans.

Not only that, but Lisa Kudrow also celebrates a milestone birthday, and Lady Gaga plays a loving tribute to her late friend, Tony Bennett.

Listen to today's episode below...

Madonna says that she is lucky to be alive one month after spending time in intensive care with a serious bacterial infection. She shared a photo of herself with her children David and Lourdes, writing about love and family is the best medicine. She added that her children really showed up for her during her illness, and that it made all of the difference. We’re glad that the singer is feeling better!

© Instagram Madonna on an outing with her son David Banda

Bob Geldof has opened up about his final messages with Sinead O’Connor before her tragic passing, saying that the star was full of a terrible loneliness. Speaking about her at Cavan Calling festival in Ireland at the weekend, he said some of her messages had despair and sorrow, and some were ecstatically happy. The singer died aged 56 on 26 July, just one year after her son Shane died by suicide.

© Getty Images Sinead died aged 56

BTS star Jungkook has revealed that he is set to release another single before bringing out a mini album in November 2023. The pop sensation joined Suga’s talk show to discuss his future plans, and said that he is currently working on all of the songs for the album now - and that he’s still looking for a song like his debut single Seven - but he hasn’t found it yet. We can’t wait to hear it!

Lady Gaga has spoken about the death of her close friend Tony Bennett, who died aged 96 from Alzheimer’s. The Poker Face star was a longtime collaborator of the famous jazz singe, with the pair releasing the duet Cheek to Cheek when Tony was 88. Speaking about their relationship, Lady Gaga said that she would miss her friend forever, and that she had been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. Tony retired for performing in 2021, five years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016.

© Kevin Mazur Lady Gaga performs with Tony Bennett during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM

And finally, we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to Lisa Kudrow! The Friends star celebrated her 60th birthday on Sunday, and her former co-star Jennifer Aniston celebrated the occasion by sharing a series of sweet throwback snaps of the two of them together. Lisa also shared a snap of herself blowing out her candles for the milestone birthday. Many happy returns to our Phoebe Buffay!