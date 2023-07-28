The Daily Lowdown: LeBron thanks fans for support and Kylie announces huge career news

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Kylie Minogue announcing her huge Las Vegas residency, and LeBron James thanking his fans for their support after his son was rushed to hospital earlier this week.

Not only that, but Drake says he has a new album he's going to drop very soon and Taylor Swift's lawsuit is dropped.

Kylie Minogue has officially announced she's heading to Las Vegas to put on her own residency. The Australian pop star spoke to HELLO! on Thursday in Los Angeles about the exciting news, when she confirmed that she will be heading to Sin City later this year for a string of shows at the Venetian Hotel's brand-new entertainment suite, Voltaire. Kylie said that now is the perfect time in her career to be undertaking a Vegas residency, which she promises will be filled with Vegas Magic. Kylie's residency begins in November and will run until January.

© Getty Kylie's U.S. residency kicks off on November 3 and serves as the opening night for Voltaire

Drake has told fans that he's set to drop new music very soon. While performing in New York for his It's All A Blur tour, the Canadian rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, addressed the crowd directly and said he had a new album due out in the next couple of weeks, which is thought to be titled For All The Dogs. Drake, who first teased the album in January, told his fans how much he loved them, and added that everything he does is for them. we can't wait to hear more!

LeBron James has thanked fans for their support after his son, Bronny, was discharged from the hospital. The NBA champion's 18-year-old son is said to now be resting at home three days after he suffered from cardiac arrest. LeBron wrote on social media how grateful he was for prayers and well-wishes, and added that the family was together and that Bronny is healthy and safe. Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during basketball practice in Los Angeles and was rushed to the hospital where he was swiftly and effectively treated by medical staff. We're sending our well wishes to the James family.

© Getty LeBron James thanked his fans for their support

Sinead O'Connor was said to be working on an album before she passed away. The Irish singer, whose death was announced on Wednesday, announced to fans on social media earlier this month that she was working on a follow-up album to her last release, I'm Not Bossy, I'm The Boss, which came out in 2014. The singer also said at the time that she was hoping to go on tour for her first live shows in half a decade. It's not yet known whether her new music will be released posthumously. Meanwhile, it's since been reported that Sinead's death is not being treated as suspicious after she was found unresponsive in her London home and pronounced dead at the scene. She was 56 years old.

© Getty Sinead O'Connor attends 'Che Tempo Che Fa' Italian Tv Show on October 5, 2014 in Milan, Italy

Taylor Swift's artwork copyright lawsuit has been dropped. The Anti-Hero singer was sued last year but the poet and author Teresa La Dart over Taylor's artwork used for her 2019 album, Lover. Teresa claimed at the time that the Grammy winner had taken a number of creative elements from her 2010 poetry book, Lover, and used it for her own album's artwork of the same name. However, Billboard now reports that a motion was filed in a court in Tennessee on Thursday which stated that Teresa was permanently dropping the case. Ahead of the dismissal, Taylor's lawyers claimed that the allegations were legally and factually baseless and that they never should have been filed.