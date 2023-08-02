Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking all things Olivia Rodrigo after she shared the album tracklist for her upcoming second record, Guts,

Not only that, but Lizzo and Dua Lipa both face legal action and Beyonce pays tribute to a fan who tragically died in New York recently.

Listen to today's episode below...

After teasing her fans previously, Olivia Rodrigo has officially revealed the final tracklist for her upcoming second album, Guts. The record, which will drop on September 8th, will be a 12-track album featuring songs named Vampire, Get Him Back, Teenage Dream, and more. Olivia posted the album songs on her Instagram, which drummed up excitement further for her sophomore album. We are counting down the days!

Beyonce has paid tribute to a fan who was fatally stabbed in New York recently. The singer, who is currently embarking on a huge Renaissance world tour, took to her website to post her condolences to O'Shae Sibley, saying Rest in Power. O'Shae was seen dancing and 'Vogueing' to Beyonce's songs at a gas station in Brooklyn when he was approached by two men and fatally stabbed in what is being reported as a homophobic attack. The New York Times states that a hate crime investigation into the stabbing has been opened.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Tributes pour in for Euphoria star Angus Cloud

MORE: Bob Geldof shares final messages with Sinead O'Connor ahead of her death aged 56

© Getty Beyoncé is currently on tour

Lizzo is being sued by three of her former dancers after they accused the singer of sexual harassment and creating what they say was a hostile work environment. The popstar, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been accused of religious and racial harassment, as well as body shaming and allegedly pressuring them to perform intimate acts on dancers in clubs. The lawsuit, put forward by dancers named Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, was filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, however, Lizzo is yet to speak out publicly against the allegations.

© Getty Images Lizzo accepts Record Of The Year for "About Damn Time" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Dua Lipa is facing a multi-million dollar copyright claim over a recording used in her hit song, Levitating. Musician Bosko Kante claims that the Grammy winner used a recording of him using a talk box in a remixed version of the song without his permission in a lawsuit that was filed earlier this week. The file states that Bosko could be entitled up to 20 million dollars in damages if he were to win. It also states that the artist made numerous attempts with Dua Lipa to resolve the copyright issue, however, Dua and her label, Warner, have not yet made a public comment about the claims.

© Getty Dua Lipa faces a fresh lawsuit for her song, Levitating

And a 35-year-old driver named Ryan Koss has been charged in connection with the fatal crash that killed Hollywood actor Treat Williams in June. In a new report, it claims that the driver voluntarily handed himself in before he was charged with "grossly negligent" driving and then released. He will appear in arraignment on 25 September in the Superior Court in Vermont. Meanwhile, many famous faces paid tribute to Treat after his passing in June including from John Travolta and Rosie O'Donnell. The Chesapeake Shores actor was riding his motorcycle on the road before colliding with the car and was later pronounced dead at a Medical Centre in New York. He was 71 years old.