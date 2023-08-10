Son of Spanish film stars arrested in Thailand for murder – what we know so far

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, has been arrested for the murder of Dr Edwin Arrieta. The YouTuber, who was known for his cooking show on the streaming platform, is the son of well-known Spanish stars Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre and Silvia Bronchalo. Here's what we know so far…

Daniel has bene charged with murdering and dismembering a man while in Thailand, after Arrieta's remains were found in a landfill in Koh Phangan in early August, where the pair were vacationing. Bronchalo had initially reported that the surgeon was missing to the police, before admitting to murdering him and dismembering his body.

His family released a statement which read: "We appreciate the interest of the press, but We cannot comment at this time so as not to interfere in the investigation. and to respect the very painful moment that both families are experiencing in this terrible situation that we have had to live… We are very sorry for Edwin’s death and we are with his family in our feelings."

Speaking to reporters, Police Lt. Gen. Surapong Thanomjit said: "The investigation showed that Daniel Sancho had prepared himself thoroughly. He bought items to make the body go away." Despite denying that the murder was premeditated, CCTV images appear to show the suspect buying tools he used for the murder at a supermarket.

According to reports, the YouTube chef was concerned about his former partner publishing compromising photographs of his following their split and the photos subsequently ruining his family's reputation. Rodolfo, 48, is a well-known actor best known for his roles in El Ministerio del Tiempo, Isabel, and La Senora.

The MailOnline has reported that Bronchalo claimed that Arteaga was obsessed with him, and that he had tried to split from him before the murder took place.

Arrieta's sister Darling has spoken to Así es la vida about the terrible incident, saying: "Justice for my brother and bring the body to my mother. May his death not go unpunished. He is a human being. I don’t understand how so many atrocities are being said about my brother, that he was the one who was dismembered. Who does that?

"Who can torture him like this? He can’t defend himself and Daniel can say what he wants about him. That’s why we and the media have to defend it."