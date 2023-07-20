BBC's latest true crime offering comes in the form of The Sixth Commandment and all four episodes have gone down well with TV viewers. The series, which stars Timothy Spall and Anne Reid in the leading roles, has received widespread praise for its handling of a very sensitive, harrowing storyline, as well as stellar performances from the cast.

But there was one element that fans picked up on, with some on social media stating that the drama series could have been more concise due to the story being explained in a previous documentary programme.

WATCH: The Sixth Commandment on BBC - official trailer

A fan wrote some praise for the show on Twitter which read: "Had to watch this over two nights as my spirit was taking a pounding. The word 'shocking' is used too much these days, but in this instance, it fits. So too the expression 'the banality of evil.'"

But the comment sparked a suggestion from another viewer, who mused: "Agree but thought it was a bit dragged out. Or perhaps that was just me having watched documentaries about it and as such knew what the outcome was #TheSixthCommandment."

A third viewer echoed this, tweeting: "Maybe they could have made four episodes into three, I didn't know there has been a documentary about the case."

A fourth shared a similar view, stating that although The Sixth Commandment was "amazing," they weren't going to carry on watching due to being familiar with the story and it being a harrowing watch. They said: "It's such a horrific story, I'm not going to watch the final two episodes. I know what happens. #TheSixthCommandment."

© Amanda Searle Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment

A fifth even said: "#thesixthcommandment is very good but if you haven't already, try to watch the documentary, sometimes you can't top the real thing."

For those who are yet to tune into The Sixth Commandment, the chilling drama focuses on the real-life murder cases of Peter Farquar and Ann Moore-Martin by Peter's student, Ben Field.

© Amanda Searle Éanna Hardwicke as Ben Field in The Sixth Commandment

As per the synopsis, it "also focuses on how suspicions around Field's relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter's deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations. It explores the way in which both Peter and Ann were manipulated by Field, capturing the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation, and the high-profile trial.

© BBC Anne Reid and Annabel Scholey in The Sixth Commandment

"While poignantly highlighting the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness, as Field closed in on them, it also celebrates both Peter and Ann’s lives as cherished mentors, much loved relatives and adored friends."

Alongside Timothy Spall and Anne Reid, the cast features Éanna Hardwicke as Ben, Sheila Hancock as Liz Zettl, and Annabel Scholey as Ann-Marie Blake.