A Spy Among Friends premiered on ITVX earlier this year, but for those who might have missed it the first time around, it's being aired on Sunday evenings on ITV1.

The period drama boasts an impressive cast and gripping storyline that will have viewers hooked. Homeland and Billions actor Damian Lewis actor plays the leading role of Nicholas Elliot opposite fellow leading actor Guy Pearce (LA Confidential) as Kim Philby.

Historians and Cold War experts will familiar with those names. But for those who are less informed about the true story behind the six-part series, keep reading to find out more…

Is A Spy Among Friends based on a true story?

In short, yes. But, as with a lot of television dramas adapted from real-life stories, some parts have been altered or changed for the sake of the script.

The synopsis for the ITV drama gives a glimpse into what's in store in the six episodes. It reads: "Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. This is a story of intimate duplicity; of loyalty, trust, and treachery. Philby's deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence."

© Sam Taylor Guy Pearce as Kim Philby in A Spy Among Friends

The show focuses on Nicholas Elliot and Kim Philby. The two were British spies and firm friends for many years, but when Philby's true identity was revealed, it came between them.

In 1963, Philby, an intelligence officer, had his secret blown when it was discovered that he was a member of the Cambridge Five spy ring: a group of Soviet agents who were divulging sensitive and highly confidential British intelligence to the Soviet Union for years.

© Sam Taylor Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis in A Spy Among Friends

Elliot, however, was an MI6 officer who had a lifelong friendship with Elliot when the secret was revealed. Once suspicions began to be raised within MI6, Elliot was tasked with securing Philby's confession. After being exposed, Philby fled to the Soviet Union, where he remained until he died there 25 years later.

Is A Spy Among Friends based on a book?

Yes. The ITV adaptation of A Spy Among Friends was based off Ben Macintyre's non-fiction book of the same name. Opening up about the TV adaptation of his work, he said: "It's all about deception and betrayal and adventure and romance."

He added: "Human intelligence is about looking into someone's eyes and trying to work out it they're lying to you. That is the absolute essence of this story."

© Adi Marineci Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis in A Spy Among Friends

Who else stars in A Spy Among Friends?

In addition to the two leading actors, other familiar faces appear in A Spy Among Friends.

Motherland and Line of Duty actress Anna Maxwell Martin takes on the role of Lily Thomas, a debriefer for MI5. Lily ends up interviewing Elliot after Philby's identity is exposed.

© Rob Youngson Anna Maxwell-Martin in A Spy Among Friends

Also starring in the cast are: Stephen Kunken as James Jesus Angleton, Adrian Edmonson as Sir Roger Hollis, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Robert Thomas, Lucy Akhurst as Elizabeth Elliott and Anna Andresen as Aileen Philby.