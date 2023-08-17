What happened to Alice in Only Murders in the Building? Cara Delevingne's absence explained

Only Murders in the Building has returned for a third outing, but Cara Delevingne is nowhere to be seen. After taking on the role of Alice Banks – a successful artist and gallerist who begins a relationship with Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) in season two – the actress has disappeared from the series altogether.

As fans of the show will remember, the second instalment ended with Alice helping Mabel decorate her aunt's apartment, seemingly on good terms, but following the one-year time jump, Alice has been wiped from the picture.

© Hulu Alice was introduced in season two of Only Murders in the Building

So far three episodes of the new season have aired on Disney+, but Only Murders in the Building is yet to reveal what happened to the character. Judging by the chemistry between Mabel and documentary maker Tobert, however, it looks like Mabel has moved on from their romance.

Why is Cara Delevingne absent from season three of Only Murders in the Building?

Speaking about season three, series co-creator John Hoffman has addressed Alice's role on the show. Asked if fans should read much into her absence, he told TV Line: "Not too much. We make a one-year time jump there, so there's a bit of a reset.

© Hulu By the end of season two Alice and Mabel had become friends

"We'll have the audience play catchup and ask what's going on with all of them, and what have they been up to without a murder to solve. Each character will have had their own specific journey in that year, and Mabel's journey is probably the most unexpected in certain ways, because Charles and Oliver have been doing the play. Her world has moved forward."

He added: "It's all based on where we want Mabel to go that determines which connections hold and who we will see in Season 3. Alice's storyline [resolved itself] in a rather sweet way, with the beginning of a reparation in that friendship [with Mabel]. I like the chumminess that's there. But I don't think we're aiming towards any more of a love relationship."

© Patrick Harbron Mabel may have a new love interest in documentary maker Tobert

So that's one mystery solved! But what remains unknown, however, is who pushed Broadway star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) down the elevator shaft. Fans have already been discussing their theories for season three on X, formerly known as Twitter, and we think they're onto something! Warning, spoilers for the first three episodes below…

After Ben fell to his death clutching a cast member's handkerchief in his hand, it looked like a fellow actor could be at fault. But, now fans are convinced that Ben's agent and brother Dickie is the real killer. "My theory so far is dickie did it. It would be too obvious if Loretta did it #onlymurdersinthebuilding," tweeted one.

© Patrick Harbron Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy in Only Murders in the Building

A second agreed, adding: "My No.1 suspect is Dickie. He looks like he is in love with Loretta and might have got rid of Ben to free himself to be her manager." Meanwhile, a third commented: "@OnlyMurdersHulu I'm going with the brother Dickie and the wife is going with Robert with a 'T' #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding."