Only Murders in the Building: inside Selena Gomez's sweet friendship with 'best friends' Steve Martin and Martin Short

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are back as our favourite crime-solving trio Mabel, Charles and Oliver. Hailed as the best season yet, Only Murders in the Building has already garnered rave reviews with its third outing, and we can see why. Sure, the nail-biting mystery behind Ben Glenroy's murder has us hooked (the Arconia's body count is really stacking up) but it's the chemistry between Mabel, Charles and Oliver that keeps us coming back for more.

WATCH: Only Murders in the Building season three – trailer

Away from the cameras, Selena, Steve and Martin are just as close in real life as they are on the show, and the actress has even called her co-stars her "best friends". We're taking a closer look at their sweet friendship…

© Getty Selena has described Steve and Martin as her "best friends"

During an interview with The Wrap, Selena revealed how nervous she was to meet Steve and Martin on set for the first time. "I remember when I was leaving L.A. to go and shoot the first season, I was worried that I'd be a little lonely because I'd be on set and most of the time I would be with Steve and Marty, who I had only met briefly on Zoom," she explained.

© Getty Selena was worried about feeling lonely on the set of season one but her co-stars made her feel welcome from the start

But of course, this wasn't the case and the trio hit it off from the get-go. "The moment I got on set they made me feel included," recalled Selena. "They asked questions about my character and they valued my opinion. Eventually they kind of just took me under their wing and picked on me and made me laugh and had words of wisdom when I needed them."

Selena added: "All of the fear of me feeling like I would be alone went away, and now they're my guys. I was just watching videos of them and I got emotional because I'm like, 'Those are my guys.' Some of my best friends are 70-year-olds."

© Gotham Selena, Steve and Martin as Mabel, Charles and Oliver

Martin has also praised Selena for her stellar performance on the show. Raving about his co-star in July 2022, he told Time: "I'm always delighted to watch the show and see how the camera just adores her. There are some brilliant actors who the camera doesn't care about, but Elizabeth Taylor was someone that the camera adored. Meryl Streep, too—and Selena. The camera just loves her."

Opening up about their friendship, Martin continued: "The show plays into the millennial aspect, but the reality is Selena—and I think actors tend to be like this—is a little more timeless. It's amazing that people 40 years apart in age can be friends, but I don't think [age] even comes into our conversations. We're just three people who really dig each other."

MORE: Only Murders in the Building: Martin Short's family life revealed

DISCOVER: Meet star-studded cast of Only Murders in the Building season three

John Hoffman, co-creator of Only Murders in the Building, has also commented on the evolving dynamic between Selena, Steve and Martin on set. Taking part in the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast in August 2022, John said: "The lovely thing to watch was that relationship develop on screen.

© Getty Selena, Martin and Steve filming Only Murders in the Building in New York

"Their characters mirrored what was happening off-stage too. I felt that was authentic to the plan for the story that we were telling, but also mirrored very sweetly, this sort of growing trust that was happening between the three of them. Now we're aiming towards something that is just electric. And that was the thing you can't ever predict".