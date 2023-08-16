Only Murders in the Building: Fans share same intriguing theory over Ben Glenroy's killer

Only Murders in the Building recently returned for the third season and we are loving the episodes that have been released so far. The show stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez as three unlikely friends who set out to solve murders that all occur in their luxury apartment in the heart of New York City – all the while recording it for their hit podcast.

For the third installment, bosses behind the murder mystery series have upped the ante when it comes to the cast thanks to Meryl Streep joining as Loretta Durkin and Paul Rudd joining as the obnoxious actor and murder victim, Ben Glenroy.

WATCH: The official trailer for Only Murders in the Building season three

Although only three episodes have aired, fans have been flocking to social media to share their theory on what really happened to Ben. Warning! Spoilers for the first three episodes ahead…

After Ben collapsed during the production of Oliver Putnam's play Death Rattle, he was presumed dead, but the stage and screen actor made a brief comeback after being treated in hospital. But in true Only Murders style, a gory murder soon followed, and it was then revealed that Ben was later pushed down an elevator shaft.

MORE: Only Murders in the Building: Martin Short's family life revealed

MORE: Bradley Cooper's appearance transformation in new movie Maestro receives backlash from fans – see why

© Patrick Harbron Dickie (Jeremy Shamos) in Only Murders in the Building

So far, viewers seem to be in agreement that Dickie Glenroy (Jeremy Shamos) could be to blame. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "My theory so far is dickie did it. It would be too obvious if Loretta did it #onlymurdersinthebuilding."

A second agreed, adding: "My No.1 suspect is Dickie. He looks like he is in love with Loretta and might have got rid of Ben to free himself to be her manager." A third commented: "@OnlyMurdersHulu I'm going with the brother Dickie and the wife is going with Robert with a 'T' #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding."

© Patrick Harbron Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy in Only Murders in the Building

A fourth fan also had Dickie at the top of their list, but mentioned some other names under suspicion too. "My list of suspects: Dickie Glenroy, Loretta, Kimber- Tobert Since the first season I also have doubts about Uma and Howard, I have no confidence in them."

Another shared their brilliant theory: "Here's an out-there #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding theory: what if the two attempts on Ben's life were committed by two different people, potentially with unrelated motives? #OMITB #WhoKilledBenGlenroy."

© Patrick Harbron Martin Short as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building

Viewers are introduced to Dickie in episode one when we meet Ben Glenroy for the first time. Dickie is Ben's brother and manager who has a hard time dealing with his brother's demanding and diva-like behavior. Could this be a motive?

© Patrick Harbron Bobo (Don Darryl Rivera), Kimber (Ashley Park) and Ty (Gerald Caesar), shown

Meanwhile, in the first three episodes, many threads for what happened have been weaved. At the end of the most recent episode, it was Kimber, played by Ashley Park, who was portrayed as a potential suspect behind the murder of Ben when she admitted to Charles (Martin Short) that she was no longer in possession of her handkerchief – leading Charles to believe it could have been hers that Ben was holding when his dead body was found. Bring on episode four!