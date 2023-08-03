Only Murders in the Building: your ultimate recap before season 3

Sometimes it can be tricky to recall exactly where a show left out before starting a new season, and the same can definitely be said for the hit Hulu/Disney+ show, Only Murders in the Building.

The beloved murder mystery show, which is set to premiere its third season on 8 August, picks up where it left off in the season two finale - but do you remember exactly what went down? Here’s a reminder of season two before starting the new episodes…

What happened in Only Murders in the Building seasons one and two?

After Mabel, an artist renovating her aunt’s apartment, befriends Charles (an actor) and Oliver (a semi-successful theatre producer) following a murder in their building, the Arconia, the trio of pals find unlikely success by turning the mystery of who killed Tim Kono into a podcast. After many failed attempts at finding the right person, it was eventually revealed that Charles’ new girlfriend Jan was behind the killing after her affair with Tim became obsessive. After nearly killing Charles, Jan is imprisoned for her crimes.

In season two, the group deal with a new mystery after the head of the board at the Arconia, Bunny Folger, is found murdered just before she was about to retire. It is eventually revealed that Poppy, the producer on Cinda Canning’s true-crime podcast, is behind the murder having created a true-crime situation in order for Cinda to compete with the trio’s podcast then becoming furious when she didn’t get the credit.

© Patrick Harbron Selena Gomez is back as Mabel

The story then jumps one year into the future, where Oliver has been given a chance to produce another theatre production following the disaster of his ill-fated musical, Splash!. It introduces Paul Rudd as an actor, Ben Glenroy, who opens the show alongside Charles - with the pair appearing not to get along.

However, moments into the show, Ben collapses and dies on stage - leaving Mabel looking shocked from the audience. As such, it looks likely that Ben will be our victim for season three - but who murdered the star? We can’t wait to find out!

Paul isn’t the only star to have joined the cast for season three, as Meryl Streep is also set to star. Selena Gomez opened up about the Oscar-winning actress joining the show, telling The Wrap: "Working with her, for any actor I would assume, it takes your breath away to be around someone who is a part of history, who has paved the way for so many actresses and told so many powerful stories and is recognized for that.

"And she couldn’t have been more humble, more nice, more, just, adorable. I don’t know how to explain it. She was so sweet to everyone and on time and never looked at her script. It was really inspiring."