Loose Women: all the updates on the Loose Ladies from Friday's show

Can the Loose Women forgive and forget?
As the final story of the day, the panel were discussing Coleen Rooney's recent Vogue interview in which she discusses the Wagatha Christie trial and whether she can forgive Rebekah Vardy following their defamation trial. Coleen said in the publication: "I'm a forgive-and-forget person. But this… is obviously totally different."
The Loose ladies then discussed whether they agreed. Nadia said: "I say it all the time when people say 'I can forgive but I can't forget', the two are tied together. I think if you can't forget then you're still hanging on."
She added: "For the things I can't forgive, I know that I'm only doing myself harm, but I find it really difficult." Jane added her view, explaining: "See I don't think they are tied together. Because I can forgive, and we're talking about something major not silly little things, so in my head I've moved on from it but that person will think I've forgiven them and I'll be completely normal with them, but in my head I won't have forgotten that that happened and so I won't put them in a position again where they couldn't do it again."
Kaye then quipped: "I can forgive because I just forget."
Danny & Steph Miller are in the studio with their adorable children
Emmerdale's Danny Miller and his wife Steph brought along their gorgeous little ones, toddler Albert and their newborn baby daughter into the studio.
Discussing life as a family of four, Danny, who won the 2021 series of I'm a Celebrity, opened up to the panel about being a dad and how the family coped when he went on the ITV reality show. He told the panel: "Steph was amazing and very supporting and was like 'You're doing [I'm a Celebrity], no choice.' And it was amazing, it gave us enough budget to have another year off but, what happened?" before he then pointed to their newborn, prompting a giggle from the audience.
Steph said: "The hardest part was waving him off in the taxi [before he went to the castle] that was the horrible part. And then didn't see him until after he was crowned the King of the Castle."
Nadia then asked the couple about their love life history, noting how sweet it was that the pair were childhood sweethearts. "We met in primary school and then we went through high school, and then we drifted off and then I was on Emmerdale and Steph went off and did midwifery, and then we met up again," Danny said. How sweet!
The Loose ladies make a very special announcement – with a familiar face
Alison Hammond is joining the Loose Women tour! The This Morning regular is going to be making an appearance at the London live show next month alongside Denise Welch, Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards and Janet Street Porter at the Palladium. Dialling in from This Morning, Alison shared the good news.
"Hi everyone, I saw that Josie Gibson has announced that she is joining the Loose Women tour, so I thought you know what I got get in on this, I've got some stories to share. So I am announcing right here and now that I'm going to be at the palladium on the 18th, it's a Monday, so make sure you're there.
"I'm very excited and I'm going to share all of my stories with you, well not all of them but just a few! And I'm going to spend some time with the Loose Women so I hope you come and join us!"
The Loose ladies welcome Sophie Morgan live from LA!
"I've had the trip of a lifetime," Sophie begins. The 38-year-old, who is paralysed from the chest down and has been a wheelchair user since she was 18, has been on an incredible journey around the States 20 years on from her crash taking on incredible tasks to prove that anything is possible.
The VT shown previously featured clips of Sophie jumping off a mountain and taking part in other adrenaline-fuelled activities. "Just watching it back there I can't believe it's all happened."
She continued: "I've been reflecting on it as I've been going through it and so much of this is about thinking about where I was as an 18-year-old and how terrified I was and how little I thought I'd be able to do. And that wasn't just because of my own internalised perception of disability, I think it was around other people's ideas of what people like me could do. I just kept getting told that I couldn't do this, I couldn't do that, and I thought I'm going to throw out that rule book out the window and make up my own definition of what I can achieve. I'm dedicating it to my younger self and saying 'Look how far you've come'." What a hero!
Nadia Sawalha gets off to an awkward start…
Kaye Adams is joined by Nadiya Sawalha, Sunetra Sarker and Jane Moore as they get ready to discuss a wide range of stories including the sad news of legendary Micheal Parkinson, and Coleen Rooney's recent Vogue interview in which she discusses the infamous Wagatha Christie trial.
But Nadia got off to a difficult start! Anchor on the show, Kaye, told the studio audience and viewers at home that anything could happen as Nadia was struggling with her earpiece. This could be interesting!
