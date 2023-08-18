Loose Women: all the updates on the Loose Ladies from Friday's show

As the final story of the day, the panel were discussing Coleen Rooney's recent Vogue interview in which she discusses the Wagatha Christie trial and whether she can forgive Rebekah Vardy following their defamation trial. Coleen said in the publication: "I'm a forgive-and-forget person. But this… is obviously totally different."

The Loose ladies then discussed whether they agreed. Nadia said: "I say it all the time when people say 'I can forgive but I can't forget', the two are tied together. I think if you can't forget then you're still hanging on."

She added: "For the things I can't forgive, I know that I'm only doing myself harm, but I find it really difficult." Jane added her view, explaining: "See I don't think they are tied together. Because I can forgive, and we're talking about something major not silly little things, so in my head I've moved on from it but that person will think I've forgiven them and I'll be completely normal with them, but in my head I won't have forgotten that that happened and so I won't put them in a position again where they couldn't do it again."

Kaye then quipped: "I can forgive because I just forget."

