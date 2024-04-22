Former Midsomer Murders stars – where are they now?

John Nettles was the village's original detective, Tom Barnaby. After leading the series for 14 years, however, the fan favourite waved goodbye in 2011.

Speaking to The Telegraph about his decision, John noted: "I never thought when we were filming the pilot 'The Killings at Badger's Drift' in 1996 that I would go on to film so many episodes. It has been a joy to be involved in such a long-running series with so many good actors and great storylines. It's the end of an era for me.

"I suddenly realised that I'm going to be the oldest detective in the business now that David Jason has thrown off the mantle. But it was a very difficult decision to make," he added.

"I'll have been doing Midsomer Murders for 14 years by the time Barnaby leaves. I've formed familial ties with the people involved in the show and they will be hard to break. It's always wise to leave people wanting more, rather than be booed off the stage because you bored them."

Following his departure from the show, John has starred in The Toast of London and Poldark. He's also lent his voice to docuseries Devon and Cornwall and My Unique B&B, serving as a narrator.

Away from the cameras, John will celebrate his 30th wedding anniversary with his wife, Cathryn Sealey, next year. He's also a proud dad to his daughter, Emma Nettles.