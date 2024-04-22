Red Eye viewers take issue with one aspect of ITV thriller's first episode

ITV's latest thriller Red Eye debuted on our TV screens on Sunday night, and viewers were quick to take issue with one aspect of the drama.

The six-parter, which is described as "an Agatha Christie-type murder mystery on a plane", follows an all-night flight transporting a murder suspect from London to China.

In episode one, viewers watched as British doctor Matthew Nolan (Richard Armitage) was arrested on suspicion of murder after landing at London Heathrow from a business trip in China. Having been denied a phone call or access to legal representation, the doctor was immediately placed on a flight back to Beijing, where he must face the Chinese authorities. He is accompanied by Hong-Kong-born Met Police detective DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi), who is reluctant to take on the task due to past traumas.

Taking to social media, viewers pointed out that Richard's character would have been allowed legal representation after being arrested. One person penned: "They're being rather blinkered not actually considering he could be innocent. He should be allowed a lawyer at least. Ulterior motives perhaps," while another added: "Good to see he's not been allowed his right to a lawyer but a double G&T is good to go."

© LAURENCE CENDROWICZ Richard Armitage and Jing Lusi star in Red Eye

A third person wrote: "It proves impossible to suspend disbelief. He'd get a lawyer," while another remarked: "#RedEye Good so far. But he shouldn't be running and acting guilty. And he surely must be able to get a lawyer or phone call."

However, not all viewers were unimpressed with the error. Many were full of praise for the gripping drama and spent the evening binge-watching all six episodes.

Applauding the team behind the show, one person wrote: "I didn't sleep until two o'clock in the morning, but I watched until the most magnificent ending. Intense, exciting and captivating. Thanks to @RCArmitage and all cast and crew of #RedEye for the pleasure. It was quite a flight!"

© ITV/Jonathan Ford Viewers praised the gripping thriller

A second person penned: "Ended up binging @ITVX #RedEye. Really great episodes, not sorry!" while another added: "That was brilliant. Proper mystery. Can’t wait to see how it plays out."

For those yet to catch up on the first episode, it begins with Nolan's arrest at Heathrow Airport. From there, he and DC Hana board a plane back to China, where the doctor must face charges for a murder he says he didn't commit.

© ITV/Jonathan Ford The series follows a red-eye flight from London to China

But when one of the plane passengers dies suddenly, Hana suspects foul play. As more deaths occur, it becomes clear that Nolan's life is in danger and Hana becomes embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy.

Meanwhile, back in London Hana's half-sister, Jess, is keen to cash in on Hana's investigation after a video of Nolan professing his innocence at Heathrow Airport goes viral. But after launching her own investigation, the journalist soon finds herself being hunted by a lethal assassin.

© LAURENCE CENDROWICZ Lesley Sharp plays Madeline Delaney in the show

The synopsis continues: "And in Thames House, the head of MI5, Madeline Delaney breaks protocol and risks her entire career to not only help Hana and Nolan stay alive, but to expose an international conspiracy that seems to implicate both China and people in her own government for the murders on flight 357."

Red Eye is available to stream on ITVX.