Helen Skelton has opened up about her "extra" Strictly Come Dancing experience as she reflects one year since she graced the Ballroom and Latin dancefloor.

The Countryfile presenter was paired with professional dancer Gorka Marquez for the BBC competition last year and made it to the final thanks to their incredible routines (who could forget that Couple Choice's dance to Cabaret?) and the TV presenter has told HELLO! in an exclusive interview her thoughts about her experience.

WATCH: Helen Skelton sends fans wild with epic Strictly routine

"I loved strictly, I always said it was like Disneyland, the clothes, the hair, the make up, the people," she began, adding: "Every part of it is so 'extra' and it is a wonderful world to be part of. Very magical in many ways."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing viewers make same complaint about this detail in launch show

MORE: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec introduce baby Lyra - see her sweet face for the first time

© Instagram Helen made it to the Strictly final with her dance partner Gorka Marquez

Viewers clearly adored watching Helen and it seems the star has more exciting projects on the way. Although Helen is keeping the details under wraps for now, the mother-of-three teased: "I have a nice TV project on the horizon in my local area so that will be fun and I am really excited about. I tend not to plan too far ahead though, I prefer to just go with it."

In addition to Strictly, Helen is known for her stints on beloved programmes such as Countryfile and Blue Peter.

© Instagram Helen Skelton is a mother-of-three

The star's Strictly journey being compared to "Disneyland" is fitting for her latest project. This summer, the presenter teamed up with Disney Princess to launch a new campaign, Find Your Wonder, which aims to encourage young girls and boys to see their own strength, courage and bravery.

Helen, who shares Louis, eight, and Ernie, six, and Elsie, one, with her former partner Richie Myler, is keen to pass on the messaging behind the campaign to her own children.

© Dave Phillips/PinPep Helen Skelton has teamed up with Disney Princess for a new campaign

Talking to HELLO! about what she hopes to pass onto her kids, she said: "Legacy is important for me. We reap what we sew and that comes to health, environment, work, sport. I have always been taught you get out of life what you put in and that's important to me. I also think when you meet people you have the chance to make their day better or worse. It's worth keeping in the back of your head."

© Instagram Helen Skelton shared a sweet photo of herself cradling daughter Elsie on their family holiday

After an action-packed summer, Helen also reflected about she views the 'back to school' milestone: "Every bit of parenting is emotional, I think nothing brings me to my knees or gives me more joy than my kids. I am lucky my children have wonderful teachers, so I am never too excited about them spending the whole days with people other than family but I know I am lucky for the incredible people they have in their classrooms."