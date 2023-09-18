​Gorka Marquez's sad goodbye to daughter Mia and baby Thiago has fans emotional

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has said goodbye to his fiancée Gemma Atkinson and their two children, Mia and Thiago, before heading off to film the latest series of the BBC dancing show, which began on September 16.

Taking to Instagram with a series of photos and videos showing some sweet moments with his daughter and baby son, he penned in the caption: Last one at home for a while," adding a red heart emoji and the hashtag: "#home".

The post included a selfie of Gorka and Mia, as well as an adorable video of his little girl planting a tender kiss on her baby brother's forehead.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their support for the dancer, with one person writing: "Oh Gorks, feel for ya but they'll be cheering you on," while another added: "Good luck, your beautiful family will be cheering you on along with the rest of us."

A third follower commented: "Very hard having to say bye bye to loved ones on a regular basis. Wishing you & Nikita all the best on your Strictly journey & to Gemma u are supermum/fiance for holding the fort back home... no easy task."

Strictly's 2023 launch show saw Gorka paired up with radio presenter Nikita Kanda, who is known for hosting the Asian Network Breakfast.

Meanwhile, Les Dennis was partnered with Nancy Xu, while Angela Scanlon was paired with Carlos Gu and Angela Rippon teamed up with Kai Widdrington.

© Guy Levy Strictly's 2023 couples were announced during the launch show

Other couples include Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe, Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, and Adam Thomas with Luba Mushtuk. See the full list of pairings and highlights from the launch show here.

The new series comes shortly after Gorka and his partner Gemma welcomed their second child together, a son named Thiago.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka welcomed their son in July

Taking to Instagram to announce the happy news in July, Gemma wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

Sharing her daughter's sweet response to welcoming a baby brother, the actress continued: "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Instagram The couple are doting parents to their son Thiago and daughter Mia

In a separate post, Gemma revealed the adorable meaning behind her little boy's name. "Thiago Thomas [blue heart emoji]," she wrote alongside a gorgeous snap of her newborn peacefully laying in his cot. "Thiago is originally a Portuguese name (Gorka's mum is from Portugal) and Thomas was my Dad's middle name so there's the mix of the two."