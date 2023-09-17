Strictly Come Dancing returned with an epic launch show on Saturday evening and while many were thrilled to have the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition back, others were frustrated by one particular detail and took to social media to share the same complaint.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, some watching at home were confused by the editing of the show and picked up on enhanced interaction from the studio audience.

"Not here for this canned laughter though…" posted one fan.

Another asked: "Is there really a need for the canned laughter? It's getting on my nerves #StrictlyComeDancing," as a third agreed: "@bbcstrictly please say the canned laughter is just for tonight only. You don't need it and it's awful."

A fourth said: "What is with the canned laughter and applause, and why can't they get the sound right?? #StrictlyComeDancing," as a fifth concurred: "What's wrong with the crowd noise on strictly sounds like they are mixing in canned laughter."

Each year, the launch show is filmed in the week and aired on Saturday evening on BBC One. The one-off pre-recorded episode features a number of epic performances from the professional dancers and sees each celebrity get paired with their professional partner.

Despite the annoyance at the editing, others were thrilled to have Strictly return and we couldn't agree more. Check out our blog which features all the best bits and highlights anything you might have missed.

Following the launch show, professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova took to social media to share her "disappointment" about not being paired with a celebrity this year. She wrote: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series," she penned.

"It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much, much more. I'm also looking forward to supporting my fellow pros and I want to wish all the couples the best of luck for the competition this year."

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing pairings in full?

