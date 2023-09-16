Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 pairings announced in glittery launch - LIVE UPDATES
Subscribe
Live:Updated2m ago

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 pairings announced in glittery launch - LIVE UPDATES

Ready to find out who is paired with who on Strictly Come Dancing 2023? Join our live updates!


Strictly Come Dancing logo
Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor
Share this:
Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor

Angela Rippon is the Queen of my heart, as you were. 

Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor

The first pairings announced!

Our first pairings have been announced! 

Amanda Abbington was teamed up with Giovanni Pernice in a Sherlock-themed twist, while Zara McDermott was paired up with Graziano Di Prima! Meanwhile, Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been teamed up with Lauren Oakley, who has a partner for the first time, while Jody Cundy is with the show's reigning champ, Jowita Przystał!

HELLO!
HELLO!

WOW!

Those judges have some serious moves! 

HELLO!
HELLO!

Ok Craig!

Things I wasn't wasn't for expecting for 2023: Craig Revel Horwood performing a pitch-perfect routine to Kylie Minogue's Padam Padam. SHOOKETH!

Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor

Amy Dowden's tribute

That was such a lovely tribute for Amy Dowden, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. We can't wait until she's back on our screens. 

Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor

Ahhh is there anything better in the world than that music? Da da da da da da da! Da da da da da da (I have had a teeny tiny glass of wine). 

Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor

I also have it on good authority (ahem, the press release that gets sent to every journalist in the country), that the show will feature three dance routines, a performance starring all of our beloved judges - Anton du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood - as well as a musical performance from Jessie Ware and the return of reigning champion and king of our hearts, Hamza Yassin!

HELLO!
HELLO!
We’ve seen the celebrity line-up, and while we still have to wait until the competition begins in earnest, tonight’s launch show will reveal which professional dancers will be teamed up with which celebrity - and I can’t wait! So join me, my husband who is only pretending not to be interested, and our two cats (wearing sparkly bowties especially for the occasion) for HELLO!'s watching party! Tweet your thoughts, questions and comments to meexMj4J8gn3 - content/anchor-link- and let’s do this!

Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor

Welcome to tonight's Strictly!

Hello there! My name is Emmy Griffiths, I’m the Global Digital TV and Film Editor at HELLO! and I am celebrating one of the TV calendar’s biggest dates - the return of Strictly Come Dancing! 

More TV and Film

See more