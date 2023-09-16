Strictly Come Dancing 2023 pairings announced in glittery launch - LIVE UPDATES

Angela Rippon is the Queen of my heart, as you were.
Our first pairings have been announced!
Amanda Abbington was teamed up with Giovanni Pernice in a Sherlock-themed twist, while Zara McDermott was paired up with Graziano Di Prima! Meanwhile, Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been teamed up with Lauren Oakley, who has a partner for the first time, while Jody Cundy is with the show's reigning champ, Jowita Przystał!
Those judges have some serious moves!
Things I wasn't wasn't for expecting for 2023: Craig Revel Horwood performing a pitch-perfect routine to Kylie Minogue's Padam Padam. SHOOKETH!
Amy Dowden's tribute
That was such a lovely tribute for Amy Dowden, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. We can't wait until she's back on our screens.
I also have it on good authority (ahem, the press release that gets sent to every journalist in the country), that the show will feature three dance routines, a performance starring all of our beloved judges - Anton du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood - as well as a musical performance from Jessie Ware and the return of reigning champion and king of our hearts, Hamza Yassin!
Welcome to tonight's Strictly!
Hello there! My name is Emmy Griffiths, I’m the Global Digital TV and Film Editor at HELLO! and I am celebrating one of the TV calendar’s biggest dates - the return of Strictly Come Dancing!