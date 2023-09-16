Strictly Come Dancing 2023 pairings announced in glittery launch - LIVE UPDATES

We’ve seen the celebrity line-up, and while we still have to wait until the competition begins in earnest, tonight’s launch show will reveal which professional dancers will be teamed up with which celebrity - and I can’t wait! So join me, my husband who is only pretending not to be interested, and our two cats (wearing sparkly bowties especially for the occasion) for HELLO!'s watching party! Tweet your thoughts, questions and comments to me exMj4J8gn3 - content/anchor-link - and let’s do this!