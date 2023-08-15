Helen Skelton shares exciting news amid major career upheaval

Helen Skelton surprised audiences on Sunday when the popular radio presenter revealed that she would be leaving her BBC Radio 5 job in order to spend more time with her family of young children.

However, while Helen might no longer be lighting up the radio studio, fans will be delighted that she is still on television screens, and this week she shared an exciting update with her followers. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she revealed that she would be back on Tuesday evening alongside Dan Walker, who she is presenting Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure with.

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares exciting news with fans

The new Channel 5 series will see the stars head from Dan's Yorkshire home all the way to Helen's home in Cumbria, discovering life for residents along the Pennines.

Sharing a photo from the series, which featured Helen sat in a watercraft on the still waters of a lake while her friend smiled with her, she wrote: "Tonight @channel5 9pm @mrdankwalker @dan_and_helen."

© Instagram Helen and Dan will be returning to screens on Tuesday

Helen got a little bit emotional as she confirmed her departure, as she explained to her co-host, Lloyd Griffith: "I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real. There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me. I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. Its hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

Dan backed the mum-of-three's decision to focus on her family, and praised her during an appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show. "She is an incredibly dedicated mum to her three children and she would say if she were here this morning – she's not, she is with her kids this morning – she would say that parents are making compromises all the time," he explained.

© Mike Marsland Helen made the decision to leave BBC Radio 5

"Of her three children, two of them play football on a Sunday morning and she's made the decision that practically, she would much rather watch them play football and encourage them to do that than be on the radio at that time. And I think that is a decision that parents are making all the time. And anyone who ever spends any time with Helen or watches her on her programmes, all she does is speak about her kids."

Helen made sure to spend time with her family following her departure, sharing a photo from inside her family garden where her two sons were seen playing with a friend using a sprinkler and and a homemade slide.

The presenter will be focusing on her children

"Three seasons in 24 hours.… Not done with summer yet. #summertime #schoolholidays #sunshine," the star captioned the post, and many took to the comments section to commend Helen's traditional parenting – allowing her kids to enjoy the great outdoors.

"Glad to see they are outdoors having fun. Keep clinging to the sunshine dream," penned one, and another agreed, commenting: "Love to see the children out playing, mine loved the outside."

© Instagram Helen made it to the Strictly final with her dance partner Gorka Marquez last year

Helen is co-parenting her kids with her ex Richie Myler after splitting from him in 2022. In an Instagram Story, Helen announced the shock news to fans, writing: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

SEE: Helen Skelton's mini-me children are all grown-up in glorious beachside video

WOW: Helen Skelton is absolutely phenomenal as she parties in striking bikini