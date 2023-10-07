LIVE: Strictly Come Dancing beings us Movie Week - and we're so excited!

Who went home last week?
Each week, we sadly have to wave goodbye to a celeb and last week, Les Dennis became the first to get the chop. Facing Nikita Kanda in the dance-off, the judges opted not to save his sailing samba, meaning the legendary comedian and Nancy Xu went home. We miss you Les!
Welcome to Movie Week!
It is one of the highlights of the Strictly calendar tonight and we cannot wait! Movie Week often delivers iconic moments, who can forget Jay McGuinness' Jive?! So, will the celebs pull out their A-game tonight, and who will be a box office bust? In a few moments, we'll be finding out!