Strictly's Les Dennis is the first contestant to be eliminated from 2023 series

The first celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Following an eventful live show on Saturday night, Sunday's results show saw Les Dennis and his partner Nancy Xu become the first couple to depart the dance floor this series.

The duo went head-to-head against Nikita Kanda and her partner Gorka Márquez in the dance-off.

Both couples performed their routines again, with Les performing the Samba and Nikita dancing the Charleston.

© Guy Levy Nancy Xu & Les Dennis were eliminated from the competition on Sunday

After both couples danced for a second time, the four judges decided who they wanted to save and therefore, who would be going home.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Nikita and Gorka, giving them the majority vote.

Motsi said that while both couples performed better in the dance-off, Nikita and Gorka were "extremely better".

© Guy Levy Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez won the dance-off

Anton added: "I thought it was a competition of two couples on performance alone and who could really nail their performance. I think the couple who did the best job were Nikita and Gorka."

Head judge Shirley Ballas also agreed that Nikita and Gorka deserved to be saved and said she would have given her vote to them.

Speaking to host Tess Daly after the results were announced, Les said he did "as well as he could".

"I've had the best time, this lady has been amazing, a great teacher, she's really put me through my paces. I did as well as I could for you, I hope!" he said, turning to Nancy.

Referencing his fellow contestants, he continued: "That lot up there, I'm going to miss you so much.

© Guy Levy Les praised Nancy as a "great teacher"

"I really appreciate and understand the judges' point of view, thank you so much for giving me a 10 for entertainment," he said to Shirley. "I hope I've entertained, that's what I came here for. Strictly is the best and the people who put this on, you're just all amazing!"

When asked by Tess how she found teaching Les in the training room, Nancy said: "It's been a journey. This is such a short but sweet journey. A lot of challenges we all know, but to see you every day improve yourself. I respect you so, so much.

"I just want to say thank you to the judges and all my fellow friends. Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for all of your support. Thank you Les."

© Guy Levy The couples will return to the dance floor on Saturday for Movie Week

While that's the last we'll be seeing of Les and Nancy in the competition, the remaining 14 couples will take to the dance floor next Saturday in a spectacular Movie Week Special.

