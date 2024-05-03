Gavin and Stacey to return with last ever episode in 2024 Christmas special - details

Gavin and Stacey is coming back! The show is set to return later this year with a Christmas special, marking the comedy's final ever episode.

The BBC announced the exciting news on Friday, sharing a photo of creators James Corden and Ruth Jones posing alongside a script titled, Gavin and Stacey: the finale.

© BBC Gavin and Stacey will return with one last episode

The caption read: "We'll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!!

"Coming this Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer."

The news may not come as a huge surprise to fans as it was reported back in February that a Christmas special was in the works, with filming set to commence this summer. According to Deadline, the majority of the cast will return for the special, including Mathew Horne and Joanna Page in the titular roles along with an ensemble cast including Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Julia Davis.

It looks like fans will finally find out what happened after the huge cliffhanger ending to 2019's Christmas special, which saw Nessa get down on one knee and propose to Smithy.

© Photo: BBC The series returned in 2019 with a Christmas special

The BBC has remained tight-lipped over plot details, so fans will have to wait a little longer to find out what's in store for the Shipman-West clan this Christmas.

The hugely popular comedy first premiered in 2007, following the long-distance relationship between Essex lad Gavin Shipman and Welsh girl Stacey West. The show ran for three seasons until 2010, before later returning with a Christmas special in 2019.

Joanna Page and Mathew Horne star in the titular roles

Fans' hopes of a comeback were ignited by James' return to the UK after eight years of hosting his American talk show, The Late Late Show, in Los Angeles.

Both Ruth and James had previously shut down rumours of a return, with the former telling The Independent, she said: "I'm sure, at some point, James and I will write something together. But it won't be Gavin & Stacey."

© Dave Benett James Corden and Ruth Jones previously shutdown rumours of a return

"Certainly, when he's back in the UK, I would have thought we would try and get together and write again because it was such fun to do that. I'm really hugely complimented that people love it so much. But it is quite an extraordinary thing… it's almost like you mention the words Gavin and Stacey and people assume it's back. But it's not."