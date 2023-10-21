LIVE: Strictly Come Dancing Week 5: All the glitz and glamour from the ballroom

Who are we backing tonight?
Fresh off their first dance-off, comedian Eddie Kadi and pro partner Karen Hauer sat down with HELLO! to talk all things Strictly. The duo touched upon their close friendship with one another, alongside Eddie's blossoming bromance with fellow contestant Bobby Brazier. Read more here.
Last week's leaderboard topper
Last week, it was Layton Williams who topped the leaderboard, after he and Nikita Kuzmin scored 37 for their Cha-Cha-Cha. Will the Bad Education star manage it again with his routine tonight?
And if you missed his performance last week, catch a snippet of it below.
Angela Rippon's fitness
One of our favourite contestants on this year's Strictly is Angela Rippon, who has been wowing audiences with her insane flexibility and energy. So, how does the 79-year-old keep so fit?
Our TV writer Megan Bull has looked into her fitness and diet regime here. Maybe I need to take some of these tips!
Welcome to the ballroom!
It's Week 5 of the competition and things have been heating up. Last week, we saw Jody Cundy and reigning champion Jowita Przystal eliminated from the competition following their salsa. This week, 11 of the remaining couples will compete for their place in the ballroom.
And yes, you did read 11 instead of 12. Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice have had to pull out of tonight's show for "medical reasons", but all being well they'll be taking their place in the competition once again next week.
It's about 35 minutes until the start of the show, let's hope for a night of amazing dancing!