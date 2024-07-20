10 Strictly pro dancers that are still best friends with their celebrity partner

While there has been plenty of discussion about stars who have faced difficult situations after signing on to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, others had a very different experience where they enjoyed their time on the show so much that they remained friends with their dance partner long after the finale credits. So who is still friendly from their time on Strictly? We look at some of the sweetest friendships…
Aljaž Škorjanec and Sara Davies
Sara and Aljaž danced together in 2021 and have been good pals ever since, with Sara also hitting it off with Aljaž's wife and fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara. The group has met up on several occasions since the show, with Sara opening up about finding out that Aljaž was expecting a baby with Janette.
MORE: Strictly's James Jordan defended by co-star as 'edited' rehearsal footage resurfaces
She said: "He FaceTimed me and was like a little excitable puppy. As soon as I saw his eyes, I knew what it was going to be… then he cried… In the 18 months we’ve been friends, I’ve known how much he wanted kids. He was at that stage in his life where he was so desperate for a family. He’s like a fairy godmother to my boys – they idolise him. It’s been a long time in the making."
The Dragons' Den star even celebrated the recent news that he would be returning to the show, writing: "It’s @bbcstrictly’s 20th year and I mean they couldn’t have such an iconic milestone without having their BEST EVER PRO back on the dance floor…!!! (Ok so I might be slightly biased, but I’m pretty sure most of the country agrees with me - hands down the BEST PRO EVER!)"
Anton Du Beke and Ruth Langsford
Ruth has been supporting her good pal Anton, who she was partnered with on Strictly in 2017, as recently as June 2024. The Loose Women star had a night out to watch his show, Anton and Giovanni Together, and shared a sweet selfie meeting him backstage.
MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals she wants to team up again with Strictly partner Anton Du Beke
She captioned the post: "Great night watching @mrantondubeke and @giovannipernice. Go and see it if you can. Fantastic dancers. Fantastic singers. Fantastic band… Thanks for inviting me, Partner. @mrantondubeke. If one of the dancers needs a day off you know where I am."
Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse
After winning the series together in 2020, Oti and Bill have remained close friends. The pair have even snuggled down to star on Celebrity Gogglebox together, where they appeared to be very comfortable with one another while chatting about telly.
Speaking to the Express back in March, Bill revealed that he'd been in touch with Oti, saying: "We’ve been in touch and I congratulated her on the baby and her new projects, and hopefully she'll come see [my] show."
Giovanni Pernice and Debbie McGee
Giovanni remained pals with Debbie, who defended him following the recent allegations of inappropriate behaviour during rehearsals. After it was confirmed that Giovanni would not be returning to the show, she shared a photo of them dancing together, writing: "I am heartbroken for @giovannipernice.
MORE: Giovanni Pernice's former Strictly partner left 'heartbroken' over axing
"My experience on Strictly will always be happy and life-changing. Gio nurtured me through my grief and gave me confidence I could do things I thought were beyond me."
Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams
Nikita and Layton have remained close friends after being the runners-up in the latest series of Strictly - so much so that they kicked off another tour together, Layton & Nikita – LIVE!. The pair recently celebrated the show's end with a heartfelt post, with the caption reading: "What a beautiful way to end this journey. Love you forever.
MORE: Nikita Kuzmin shares rare photo of glamorous girlfriend Lauren Jaine to mark special day
"Who would have said that two boys that met on Strictly would become that close and do all this together."
You may also like
Ed Balls and Katya Jones
Ed and Katya have remained good pals since Strictly - and how could they not, considering that they performed an iconic dance to Gangnam Style together?! The pair starred on the show in
2016, and five years later, Katya teared up discussing their friendship.
While appearing on It Takes Two, she said: "I just remember, even now, how emotional it was because it didn't matter how far we got… We're still friends and he's literally my father figure here in England. He's a friend for life who I can call at any moment."
Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon
Kai and Angela are still very good friends since dancing on the show in 2023. The pair regularly post about one another, with Angela supporting Kai at his dance show, and the pair even celebrating the State Opening of Parliament together!
Sharing a snap of them both at the fabulous day out, Angela wrote: "Celebrating the State Opening of Parliament with Mr. Speaker @commons_speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and the band of HM’s Royal Marines. Kai even had time to do some shopping. So now Snoopy has a very posh new lead. @kaiwidd."
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola
Ellie and Vito were so close when they won Strictly together that there were even reports that they were dating, despite the pair confirming that they were simply good friends. Back in May 2024, they reunited in Nottingham while both performing at the Theatre Royal. Sharing a snap of themselves hugging on stage on Instagram, Ellie wrote: "Performing in the same building, at the same time, just on different stages! With each other wherever we go, love you."
MORE: Ellie Leach pens gorgeous message about Vito Coppola during surprise reunion
Vito commented on the post: "Love you, baby. It has been such a lovely and special day… I am editing all the videos we have done for my next vlog."
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez
Gorka was a great support when Helen took part in Strictly shortly after splitting from her partner - and the pair are still going strong as good friends one year later.
Gorka shared a snap back in January of himself with Helen and Karen Hauer while joking about a coffee date with the ladies, writing: "Only just over 2 weeks since they last saw me and already missed me… so I had to go for a coffee with them."
Amy Dowden and Tom Fletcher
Amy and Tom were partnered together in 2021 and became close friends, with Tom even hosting Amy at his home when she had a Crohn's flare-up.
MORE: Strictly's Amy Dowden is living with Tom Fletcher after 'scary' hospital dash by ambulance
Speaking about the situation, Amy spoke about the "scary" trip to hospital, adding: ""To the Fletchers who made sure I had everything and more at the hospital, have brought me back to theirs where the whole family are giving me all the love, care, burnt toast (Tom), unlimited supply of @mrsgifletcher clothes along with @tomfletcher sock choice you could possibly need, lots of drawings and pretend injections from my new doctors Buzz, Buddy and Max. Thank you, they really were sent to me."
Tom added: "Without going into detail, being with her during a Crohn's flare-up this weekend was a pretty scary experience, to say the least!"
"So glad @saradaviescc and I were with her to do what we could until the ambulance arrived (although Amy doesn't even remember Sara donating her extra pair of trousers or me heroically carrying her into the ambulance in my crocs). She's home with us now and back to chatting non-stop and drinking her way through our supply of teabags, so I think she's on the mend. Rest assured; the Fletchers are taking care of her. X"
Of course, there are plenty of Strictly stars who also found love on the show, from dance partners meeting for the first time to professionals who supported one another through the competition. See the stars who found love on Strictly Come Dancing here.