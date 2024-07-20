10 Strictly pro dancers that are still best friends with their celebrity partner

Sara and Aljaž danced together in 2021 and have been good pals ever since, with Sara also hitting it off with Aljaž's wife and fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara. The group has met up on several occasions since the show, with Sara opening up about finding out that Aljaž was expecting a baby with Janette.

MORE: Strictly's James Jordan defended by co-star as 'edited' rehearsal footage resurfaces

She said: "He FaceTimed me and was like a little excitable puppy. As soon as I saw his eyes, I knew what it was going to be… then he cried… In the 18 months we’ve been friends, I’ve known how much he wanted kids. He was at that stage in his life where he was so desperate for a family. He’s like a fairy godmother to my boys – they idolise him. It’s been a long time in the making."

The Dragons' Den star even celebrated the recent news that he would be returning to the show, writing: "It’s @bbcstrictly’s 20th year and I mean they couldn’t have such an iconic milestone without having their BEST EVER PRO back on the dance floor…!!! (Ok so I might be slightly biased, but I’m pretty sure most of the country agrees with me - hands down the BEST PRO EVER!)"