Last Tango in Blackpool? Why Strictly controversies are risking show's future

With the show celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Strictly Come Dancing has not been without controversies during its tenure - but the latest seems to have threatened the whole future of the show.

The jewel in the BBC's crown, Strictly sees stars team up with dancing pros to learn how to dance ballroom and Latin in the hopes of lifting the Glitterball trophy - and presents itself as a joyous competition bursting at the seams with laughter, newfound friendships and fun - with a weekly VT even showcasing the enthusiastic training, cheeky squabbles and banter between the pairings - so has the latest sinister news from the Strictly universe threatened it's very core values?

Reports that things were not as happy as they seemed in Strictlyland sparked in late 2023 after Amanda Abbington left the series midway for "personal reasons".

© BBC Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

With very little explanation from the BBC (show's hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced her exit on the show while sending "all [their] love" to Amanda) fans quickly sussed that all was not well between Amanda and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice after she shared a post thanking everyone but him after her time on the show. She has since called Giovanni "nasty" and difficult in rehearsals.

Giovanni, who refuted Amanda's claims, was since let go from the show while the BBC investigated the complaints. However, in a move that no one saw coming, the network also confirmed that pro Graziano di Prima had been fired from Strictly after 'gross misconduct' towards his dance partner Zara McDermott, with reports claiming that rehearsal footage shows him spitting at her and kicking her. Since Graziano's firing, reports of a third dancing professional under fire for inappropriate behaviour having dominated headlines.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima were paired together on the show in 2023

Graziano has apologised for his behaviour while claiming to share his side of the story "when the time is right".

Despite the appearance of keeping up a friendship with Graziano, the Love Island contestant has shared her own message about her time on the show, writing: "Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash. I was scared about my future. I was scared of victim shaming."

© Guy Levy Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima left during Halloween week

And after all, who can blame her? Despite saying very little about Giovanni's behaviour on the show, Amanda has received a terrifying tirade of social media abuse since stepping away from the show and speaking out about her treatment. She told The Sunday Times: "It’s been awful, just relentless. Death threats and rape threats for just standing up for something that I thought was wrong."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda Abbington has spoken about the social media abuse she has received since starring on the show

But really, these reports are nothing new - just the most public. Fern Britton claimed that her dance pro partner Artem Chigvintsev kicked and hit her during training.

Laura Whitmore admitted that she cried every day during her time on the show. Rachel Riley said that she had "mild PTSD" after appearing. Much is made of celebs swiftly unfollowing their dancing partner on social media shortly after the show - and nothing appears to have been done to solve what is some major behind-the-scenes issues until now.

© Dave J Hogan Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Pernice in 2016

Following the revelation, GMB star Richard Madeley was among those who admitted to hearing various reports of the issues being discussed, saying: "I have to say the people that I know involved in that programme all talk about these issues and they say they've all known for years and years and years but the lid has been kept on it and now that lid is coming off."

© Shutterstock Richard shared his perspective on the show scandal

With the options appearing to be either sucking it up and getting on with the gig - even when your dance partner is committing whatever constitutes as 'gross misconduct' during your training sessions, or speaking out and getting horrendous social media abuse, it makes me wonder which celebrities, particularly the women because - let's face it - they appear to be the main victim here, would want to risk landing a role on the show only to find out that all is not as it seems - which appears to increasing be the case.

Rev Richard Cole, who previously danced on the show in 2017, opened up about the show on Times Radio, saying: "I remember somebody who worked on the show for years and years telling me, saying, Strictly is a wonderful show with a dark heart. And I never really understood what that meant, but perhaps one of the things that meant is what you don't see, which is how intensely competitive it is.

"And also, I think the fact that it's so important to the BBC, how much effort goes into maintaining the glitter on the glitter ball, if you see what I mean. All human experience is mixed, we know that. Introduce that element of competition to it. You know, it's a career-making or a career-breaking experience for some people. And you can understand why the smile perhaps gets a little fixed and the glitter a little bit shiny."

© BBC Amanda and Zara have both spoken out about their treatment

Our deputy online editor Sharnaz Shahid has firsthand experience of Strictly, having attended the live show. She said: "As a Strictly fan getting the chance to be in the audience was incredible - the surroundings, music and atmosphere was electric.

"Everyone was giddy with excitement. I was told millions of viewers apply for audience tickets each year - it really is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It's clear that Strictly has a huge and loyal fanbase, the show is a Christmas staple - but with all the allegations, the BBC will need to investigate this thoroughly."

© Eamonn M. McCormack Strictly's 2023 pros and contestants with the show winner, Ellie Leach

We asked HELLO! readers if recent controversies have affected their affection for the show, with 41 per cent of people saying yes, while 59 per cent said no. And while I do not doubt that we'll all be having a great time while tuning in as usual to watch the show this year, I hope the same can be said for stars invited to take part.