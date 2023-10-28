Strictly Come Dancing star Krishnan Guru-Murthy's famous sister revealed

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has received unyielding support from friends and family throughout his Strictly journey with Lauren Oakley. During week five of the competition, viewers were introduced to Krishnan's rarely-seen son, Jay, who was spotted cheering on his dad, and fans have also been wondering whether Krishnan's famous sister will make an appearance too.

Who is Krishnan Guru-Murthy's famous sister Geeta Guru-Murthy?

Sharing a close bond with her younger brother, Geeta Guru-Murthy is another familiar face on the telly, and you'll definitely recognise her. A respected journalist specialising in UK politics, the 55-year-old has made regular appearances on BBC World News, Radio 4 Today and Radio 5, among others.

Krishnan and Geeta also share a brother, Ravi, who is currently the chief executive of the social-innovation charity Nesta.

A supportive sister to Krishnan, throughout his time on Strictly, Geeta has been singing her brother's praises, and she's also asked fans to vote for Krishnan and Lauren on X, formerly known as Twitter. In a recent tweet, the BBC star wrote: "No sequins here but counting down to #strictly...guess who we are voting for? Good luck ⁦@laurenmayoakley⁩ ⁦@krishgm⁩ #dancegurus!!"

Prior to Krishnan's stint on Strictly, the brother-sister duo had wrapped filming on another BBC show together, with their one-off episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip premiering in October 2023.

During a 2020 interview with The Times, Krishnan and Geeta opened up about their sweet sibling bond. "Geeta is two years older than me, so we had the usual brother and sister rivalry and fighting as kids. I would hang out with her friends in that irritating-little-brother kind of way," recalled Krishnan.

© Joe Maher Krishnan shares a close bond with his sister

Speaking about their respective journalism careers, he added: "I've been at Channel 4 News for more than 20 years, and it's obviously a very different product to the BBC World and BBC News channels where Geeta works.

"She was always much more of a BBC figure than I was. I'm just a little bit more challenging of the Establishment. We're [Channel 4] a bit more troublemaking, and I guess my personality is also a bit more troublemaking than hers is."

As for Geeta, the BBC star revealed that seeing Krishnan enter the industry, was a catalyst for her own career in journalism.

"When that path opened up for Krish, it allowed me and my little brother to think of other things," she said. "So I applied for a BBC trainee scheme. My job now is as a news presenter for BBC 1, BBC World and BBC News channels, and has been for more than 20 years."