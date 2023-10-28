Strictly star Graziano Di Prima undergoes transformation ahead of special Halloween performance

After finding themselves in the bottom two last week, Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott are upping the ante for Strictly's Halloween special. Set to dance the Charleston to Jeepers Creepers by Al Donahue & His Orchestra, the duo are yet to reveal their costumes for the performance, but in the meantime, Graziano has shared a glimpse of his early transformation.

© Instagram Graziano revealed that he's trimmed his beard back for the Halloween special

Ahead of Saturday's live show, Graziano, 29, revealed that he's had to trim back his beard for tonight's performance. Sharing a selfie of his new look, the Strictly star teased: “First coffee in studio…btw feeling like a baby with [a] shorter beard. P.S. there is a reason why.”

The caption was followed by a pumpkin emoji – could this be a clue? Meanwhile, Graziano's dance partner, Zara McDermott, has remained equally tight-lipped about their costumes. We can't wait to see what's in store!

© Instagram Graziano's dance partner Zara McDermott has also been posting about their Halloween performance

Instead, Zara, 26, has been using her Instagram account to thank fans for their support, after finding herself in the dance off last week. Pictured beaming as she posed for a selfie on her Instagram stories, the TV star wrote: “Getting ready to dance this evening. I just wanted to say thank you SO much for the kind messages this week. They really have helped pick me up.

“Last week's dance off definitely took a bit more mental resilience to come back from, but I keep reminding myself that last week is not a dictation of this week. I have the power to go out there tonight, be confident and most importantly, have FUN!!!!!! This has been probably the funnest week I've had on Strictly so far, I'm not going to let the events of last week change that for me!!! I cannot wait to dance for you.”

Halloween Week already sounds epic and earlier this week, the couples' routines were confirmed by the BBC. Giving fans an idea of what to expect, Strictly's Instagram account posted a video with all the details.

WATCH: Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott had a hilarious exchange during Strictly training

Starting with Annabel and Johannes, the pair will perform a Tango to Need You Tonight by INXS, while Ellie and Vito will have a Salsa to Murder on the Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Nigel and Katya are taking on a Cha-cha-cha to I Was Made for Lovin' You by KISS, Angela and Carlos are dancing a Paso Doble to BLACK swan SWAN lake by District 78, and Bobby and Dianne are also putting their own spin on the Cha-cha-cha to Come-On-a-My House by Della Reese.

© BBC Amanda Abbington will not compete in Halloween week after withdrawing from the competition on Monday

Halloween Week is always a major highlight on Strictly, however, it also feels bittersweet this year as Amanda Abbington will not be competing. Earlier this week, the Sherlock actress released a statement, explaining that she has withdrawn from the competition due to “personal reasons”.

While Amanda's exit means that one less couple will be competing this week, the rules remain the same. So, the Halloween performances will determine who leaves the competition on Sunday.