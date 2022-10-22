10 rare photos of Strictly's Jayde Adams with her late sister The comedian has dedicated dances to her late sister

Jayde Adams had the nation in tears last Saturday night when she dedicated her emotional performance to her late sister and "dance partner" Jenna.

The pair had danced together for several years before Jenna died in 2011 from in inoperable brain tumour. Speaking in a moving VT segment with dance partner Karen Hauer, the comedian said: "Give me a second," before adding: "I didn't just lose a sister, I lost a best friend, I lost my dance partner. Her telling me to make everyone laugh was my calling."

WATCH: Jayde Adams gets emotional as she remembers late sister

Jayde has given fans an insight into her relationship with her sister, sharing photos of the pair together when Jenna was alive. Scroll down to see the beautiful family photos.

Following her tear-jerking dance, Jayde took to Instagram to share the last photo she had with her sister.

In an emotional caption, she shared: "Her love for me was so strong, I'll never ever feel unloved in my life. I will grieve my loss for her for the rest of my life, it is the most important thing that has ever happened and I am beyond grateful to be able to channel my grief through creativity, thank you @bbcstrictly @karenhauer."

The picture carousel also included a photo of the pair from their dancing days, with Jayde rocking a black spandex outfit, with her sister styling out a similar garment, but in flame-red.

Finishing off her caption, Jayde added: "This is Jenna Adams everyone, she will never be forgotten. And yes she would be so proud of me, astounded @claudiawinkle said her name and very jealous I'm on Strictly, we loved this show together."

On International Women's Day, the Taskmaster star shared an old photo of with her sister and mum while on a family holiday. Despite the young girls having grumpy faces, Jayde gleefully wrote: "Happy International Women's day. Here’s a picture of me and my women on Holiday in 1990."

For Jenna's birthday last year, the star shared several emotional home videos of her sister and her growing up together, including clips of them dancing together, riding fairground rides and enjoying holidays.

In a touching post, Jayde shared this image of her sister in her full dancing gear, emotionally penning: "Jenna Louise Mary Adams. 1982-2011. Beloved daughter. Devoted sister. She saved me, a lot."

On the tenth anniversary of Jenna's death, Jayde shared this terrific photo of the pair after they had competed together.

In moving words, she posted: "10 years ago today. The most important thing that will ever happen to me, happened. Jenna asked us to not let people forget about her, so... today I'm gonna be serving you lycra catsuits and sequins, glam backdrops, flouro eye make up, high ponytails and skin coloured fabric...from the 90's. lovingly stitched by Gail Adams (even though the beads and sequins gave her an RSI and she was very thankful that stick on crystals became the fashion)."

Recalling happy memories, the Strictly star shared this sweet photo of the pair together on the beach. "Forever by my side. Even now," she said alongside a heart emoji

The pair clearly had a strong relationship, as evidenced by this photo that showed them embracing one another while in a bar.

"I do not take for granted how lucky I am that I get to tell my story on the radio. This was such an amazing way to commemorate her 10th year gone," Jayde penned. "Thankyou goes to Hayley Sterling Simon Alcock & of course my @richardthomasmusic & all at the Beeb. And also to my family, Babs @rebeccawynkelly and @clayton_wright_ (mentioned) and all the gorgeous creatures on the East London Queer scene who were a source of love and fun during dark times."

Jayde and Jenna used to compete in competitions together, and in this photo they had enough sequins and sparkles to make Strictly blush.

Jenna's birthday was on 5 November, and back in 2020, Jayde shared this gorgeous family photo of the pair together and penned the most touching caption. "She on the right would’ve been 38 today. She was called Jenna Adams," she said.

"Her favourite things were; cider and black, Mayfair lights, dancing, singing Black Velvet or Martine McCutcheon's Perfect Moment or Sarah McLachlan's Angel with me, knowing other people's business, falling in love, having best friends, being a good daughter, auntie and sister and above all she loved protecting me from anything or anyone who came for me and sometimes I think she’s still sorting [expletive] out for me now.

"Loads of spiritually inclined mates of mine have separately said to me that she's on my right shoulder constantly and she doesn't go anywhere, as far as I'm concerned if there is a heaven and she's up there helping me become a comedian, CARRY ON BABE IM LOVING LIFE. She asked my Mum to not let people forget about her. So here she and I are in our Fat Willy's Surf Shack T Shirts about to go to The Tiger Club and drink Cola. My sister didn't become famous or rich but she helped anyone who needed help. What a legacy. What a legend."

