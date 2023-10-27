Strictly star Amanda Abbington's fiancé Jonathan Goodwin shares message about 'situation' in new post

Amanda Abbington's fiancé Jonathan Goodwin has shared a message about a "situation" on his social media following the actress' abrupt exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Sherlock star, who was paired with Giovanni Pernice on the show, announced that she was departing the BBC competition due to "personal reasons" after previously admitting her struggles. Now, Jonathan shared a photo of an iceberg on his Instagram Stories, alluding to a situation beyond the surface.

The caption read: "When you see an iceberg you could be forgiven for not realizing just how much is below the surface. The same is true of people. Don't be quick to judge a person if you don't know what's below the surface."

After the BBC released a statement on Monday confirming Amanda's exit, she posted a photo of a pair of dance shoes to her Instagram with a lengthy caption explaining the reasons why, but fans noticed that she had not mentioned her professional partner.

"It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue," she wrote.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them. I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you. Xxx."

Giovanni, meanwhile, paid tribute to his celebrity partner with a photo of them hugging backstage and a caption which read: "Amanda. I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved, and I am sending you so much love."

It was previously reported that Amanda was struggling with the intensity of rehearsals. In a video shared earlier this month to mark Mental Health Awareness Day, the actress shared a candid and passionate message about how important it is to reach out.

"I'm a bit late to the party, but better late than never! It's World Mental Health Day today. I just want to shout out to everyone, there's a lot of us, that go through anxiety and depression and have a lot of things going on in our lives that we struggle with mentally and emotionally and that manifest itself physically."

She added: "We're all suffering in our own little way and a phone call can make all the difference, either for yourself or someone you know who might be struggling."