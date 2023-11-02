Conviction: Murders at the Station: Roger Kearney says ‘I want the truth to come out’ - exclusive

Conviction: Murders at the Station is Netflix’s latest documentary to pick up steam. The show, which originally landed in 2016 on the BBC, follows the investigation into the death of Paula Poolton, a 40-year-old woman who was killed near a railway station back in 2008.

Roger Kearney was jailed back in 2010 for a minimum of 15 years for her murder, and spoke about wanting to prove his innocence to HELLO! – and the latest action from Inside Justice – who are campaigning to prove his innocence. Roger was found guilty of murdering his lover, Pauline, back in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, where he is currently serving his sentence.

Paula was found murdered in 2008

Speaking via Inside Justice, Roger told HELLO!: “I did not kill Paula. I want the truth to come out. I am hoping the CCRC do everything within their power to help me prove my innocence. I pray the CCRC will commission the new forensic work Inside Justice has identified and pursue the CCTV which is paramount as Hampshire Constabulary have destroyed or lost all other opportunities.

“I am extremely grateful for the work that Inside Justice has done and continues to do and the loving support of my family.”

Louise Shorter spoke about the campaign

Louisa, Roger’s daughter, added: “My father is not a killer. He was a first aider, a safety steward and a union rep - a helper. He is now a trained Samaritan. I have never believed he is capable of killing Paula.

“Dad has missed out on so much and I shall not give up. The police have gone against all procedures and destroyed vital evidence, yet no one is asking why and even worse no one is held accountable. I want people to start asking questions and more than anything I want my dad home. The real killer is still out there.”

Campaigners for Inside Justice have worked towards his release, citing that no forensic evidence was found at the scene linking to Roger, and looking at how the police lost, destroyed and contaminated evidence, including Paula’s clothing, going against statutory guidance.

They also claim that some people close to Paula have since suggested that she was in a relationship with another man close to her death. In 2020, they submitted a new application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission and are still waiting for an update on their work.

Roger Kearney is currently in prison

Louise Shorter, the chief executive of Inside Justice, told HELLO!: “Roger Kearney was devastated when told that Hampshire Constabulary had lost and destroyed exhibits, which they had a duty to keep in storage till he was released from prison.

“On Roger’s behalf we lodged a formal complaint through the Independent Office for Police Conduct but were told they would do nothing because the unlawful destruction of exhibits had taken place more than 12 months before – a bizarre policy which severely undermines their authority.”

Roger had an affair with Paula at the time of her death, having met her when they worked together as stewards at Southampton FC. Despite the bid to prove his evidence, Paula’s parents haven’t changed their minds that he is the man who killed their daughter, telling The News Portsmouth: “He’s not innocent. Twelve jurors all agreed he was guilty.”