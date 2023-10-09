Lupin Part 3: Fans make same plea after long-awaited return of Netflix show

Lupin is back! The third instalment in the crime drama has made its triumphant return to Netflix after what was a long wait for fans.

The drama stars Omar Sy in the leading role as Assane Diop, a "gentleman thief" and criminal mastermind who takes inspiration from the fictional character Arsène Lupin. Although he commits crimes, Assane is seeking a better life for his son, Raoul, and has become an anti-hero who fans love watching on screen.

WATCH: The official trailer for Lupin Part 3

And now, the third instalment has arrived on the streaming platform and stormed up the trending charts, so it's safe to say the new episodes are going down a treat with fans. Many have taken to social media to give their verdict on series three and plenty are pleading for a season four.

One wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "So we're definitely getting part 4 then cos no way is it ending like that #Lupin." A second echoed this, adding: "I'm done watching part three of #Lupin. Based on that cliffhanger, there will be a part four, right?"

MORE: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge apologizes to fans as she announces disappointing news

MORE: Exclusive: Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh shares huge update on season three release date

© Netflix Lupin part three

A third commented: "Someone tells me there will be part four after the ending it is in part three… if yes, it better not be another two-year wait. #Lupin." Meanwhile, a fourth said: "Yet another brilliant season. Dying for part four already," and a fifth wrote: "Just finished #Lupin and I am expecting part four since you cannot finish the series like this."

Others had high praise for the new episodes. "In a time where mindless reality and dating shows pass for entertainment, it's refreshing to watch a real gem like Lupin. So brilliant!," said a fan.

© Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix Lupin season three is on Netflix

Will there be a Lupin Part Four?

Netflix are yet to confirm whether Lupin will be back for a fourth season of the hit crime drama. However, given the level of popularity, it's certainly likely. Within a month of the drama first landing in 2021, it became the most-watched non-English series on Netflix.

With this in mind, and the storyline in the third series, it's certainly possible that the show will return again in the future. We're keeping our fingers crossed.

© Netflix Shirine Boutella in Lupin

What is Lupin part three about?

Judging by the trailer, the third series of Lupin sees Assane creating another extravagant plan to take on a new steal – the Black Pearl from a high-end jewellery shop in the heart of Paris. The synopsis explains: "Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son.

"With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down."

© Photo Credit: Emmanuel Guimier Omar Sy in Lupin

Once again, Omar Sy is back in the leading role. Also appearing in the cast is Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Assane's estranged wife and mother to his son; Antoine Gouy is back as Benjamin Ferel, a sort-of sidekick to Assane who helps him with his outlandish criminal plans.

The cast also features Soufiane Geurrab and Guedira and Shirine Boutella Belkacem.