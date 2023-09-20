Murdaugh Murders: The Murdaugh family tree from Netflix's true-crime series

The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal series one landed on Netflix earlier this year and many were gripped by the three-part documentary.

The investigative programme also aired while its main subject, Alex Murdaugh, was facing trial in South Carolina for the murder of his son, Paul, and wife, Margaret, meaning the Murdaugh family was at the center of media attention everywhere.

Season two has arrived on the streaming platform recently and looks equally fascinating. Find out more about the Murdaugh family members below…

Randolph Murdaugh Senior

One overarching theme of the documentary is how the Murdaugh family had a reputation for yielding influence on law enforcement. Men in the family, going back generations, traditionally worked in high-profile roles including lead prosecutors, solicitors, and District Attorneys which afforded a level of power to them.

Randolph Murdaugh Senior was born in 1887 and went on to become a wealthy businessman and co-founded a one-man law firm. In 1920, he became the District Attorney of Varnville, South Carolina, a prominent role that would be passed down through the generations of the Murdaugh family.

© Netflix Buster and Paul Murdaugh shown in the Netflix documentary

Randolph Murdaugh Jr (Buster)

Randolph Jr., also known as Buster, took over from his father as District Attorney in 1940 until 1986 when he retired. Buster ran for 46 years in office and was only opposed twice. He died in 1998 aged 83.

Randolph Murdaugh III

Buster's son, Randolph Murdaugh III, also joined the family firm before he retired in 2006. Randolph III had four children including Randolph IV and Richard Alexander – better known as Alex.

Richard 'Alex' Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh is the subject of most of the Netflix series outlining the Murdaugh family and their crimes. Alex, who was married to wife Margaret (Maggie), is another member who joined the family firm after graduating from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

© Netflix Alex Murdaugh during his murder trial in 2023

Maggie and Alex had two sons, Richard Murdaugh Jr., also known as Buster, and Paul.

Alex was convicted of double murder in 2023 after the bodies of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, were found dead at their ranch named Moselle in Colleton County, South Carolina in June 2021. Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were fatally shot. Alex denied throughout the trial he was responsible.

© Netflix Paul Murdaugh and Morgan Doughty

Buster is the only living son of Alex's and took to the stand during his father's murder trial. He told the court how when he spoke to his father on the day of the murders, he had sounded "normal" on the phone. This was around 20 minutes after Maggie and Paul were believed to be shot. Buster then added an hour later, after Alex claimed he found the bodies, he found his dad "destroyed" as he delivered the news to his son on the phone.

On 2 March 2023, Alex was found guilty of double murder and is serving two life sentences in prison.

Maggie Murdaugh

Maggie, an American socialist, was the wife of Alex who was tragically murdered in 2021.

© Netflix Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murder in March 2023

Paul Murdaugh

Paul, 22, was also fatally shot in June 2021. When he was killed, Paul was under criminal indictment for the wrongful death of Mallory Beach.