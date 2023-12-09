Strictly Come Dancing Week 12: Bobby Brazier scores highest mark as he's hailed 'King of Ballroom'

Vernon Kay makes surprise appearance
Tess Daly must have been over the moon when the surprise Terms and Conditions guest was her husband Vernon Kay. Claudia Winkleman even got him to romantically link to Tess in a sweet moment.
Bobby opens semi-finals in style
Bobby has consistently been one of the best dancers in the competition, with Shirley Ballas labelling him as the "King of Ballroom". His Quickstep appeared to be flawless, and he was fully suited and booted in his tailsuit, we can't imagine a stronger opening to this show. Pizzazz, pomp, everything we're going to want from a Strictly finalist.
Judges scores: 38 (9, 9, 10, 10) - the pair's highest-ever score.
How do things currently stand?
Following their perfect score from their iconic Paso Doble, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin sit at the top of the leaderboard. Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are a distant second after scoring 36 for their Quickstep. At the bottom of the leaderboard sit Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell with 34 and Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe with 33.
Who went home last week?
Although there was no elimination last week, we did have to wave farewell to Nigel Harman, as the Casualty actor ended up injured following a jump gone wrong. Like in the first week, the celebrities' scores from last week have carried over, so will this effect things?
Welcome to the semi-finals
Welcome back to our Strictly Come Dancing live blog. The past 12 weeks have flown by, and I cannot believe that we're already at the semi-finals. Tonight will be one of the most nerve-wracking nights for the dancers, as not only will it determine whether they have a place in the final, but the pair also have two new routines to learn.
How will they fare? We'll find out after Doctor Who!