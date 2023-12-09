Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly Come Dancing Week 12: Bobby Brazier scores highest mark as he's hailed 'King of Ballroom'

3m ago

Strictly Come Dancing Week 12: Bobby Brazier scores highest mark as he's hailed 'King of Ballroom'

Will Layton score another perfect score or might Ellie Leach unseat him at the top?

Matthew Moore
3m ago

Vernon Kay makes surprise appearance

Tess Daly must have been over the moon when the surprise Terms and Conditions guest was her husband Vernon Kay. Claudia Winkleman even got him to romantically link to Tess in a sweet moment.

6m ago

Bobby opens semi-finals in style

Bobby has consistently been one of the best dancers in the competition, with Shirley Ballas labelling him as the "King of Ballroom". His Quickstep appeared to be flawless, and he was fully suited and booted in his tailsuit, we can't imagine a stronger opening to this show. Pizzazz, pomp, everything we're going to want from a Strictly finalist.

Judges scores: 38 (9, 9, 10, 10) - the pair's highest-ever score.

25m ago

How do things currently stand?

Following their perfect score from their iconic Paso Doble, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin sit at the top of the leaderboard. Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are a distant second after scoring 36 for their Quickstep. At the bottom of the leaderboard sit Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell with 34 and Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe with 33.

Strictly leaderboard week 11© BBC
Layton and Nikita are in the lead
33m ago

Who went home last week?

Although there was no elimination last week, we did have to wave farewell to Nigel Harman, as the Casualty actor ended up injured following a jump gone wrong. Like in the first week, the celebrities' scores from last week have carried over, so will this effect things?

Nigel Harman comforts Katya Jones over their exit © BBC
Nigel Harman comforted Katya Jones over their exit
40m ago

Welcome to the semi-finals

Welcome back to our Strictly Come Dancing live blog. The past 12 weeks have flown by, and I cannot believe that we're already at the semi-finals. Tonight will be one of the most nerve-wracking nights for the dancers, as not only will it determine whether they have a place in the final, but the pair also have two new routines to learn.

How will they fare? We'll find out after Doctor Who!

