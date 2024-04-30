Outlander star’s new BBC crime drama Rebus looks seriously intense - see first photos

Are you ready for a new BBC drama? Rebus is an upcoming crime series based on the hit Ian Rankin novels following the iconic hero Inspector Rebus, and the new photos from the show look seriously good. Outlander fans might also recognise Richard Rankin in the lead role as John Rebus, even if he has had a shave!

The new show is set to land on BBC Scotland on Friday 17 May and BBC One one day later on Saturday 18 May - with all episodes immediately available on iPlayer. The story reimagines John Rebus as a young Detective Sergeant, who is drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael gets involved.

WATCH: Outlander stars share reaction to show ending with season eight

The official synopsis reads: “Shaken after a violent encounter with gangster Ger Cafferty, Edinburgh detective John Rebus finds himself at a psychological crossroads. At odds with a job increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end, and all but supplanted in his daughter’s life by his ex-wife’s wealthy new husband, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play – either as a family man or a police officer.

© Mark Mainz Richard as John Rebus

“In a time of divisive politics and national discord, Rebus’s ex-soldier brother Michael, who’s broke, desperately crosses the line in order to provide for his family, and Rebus starts to question if the law still has meaning, or if everyone is reverting to an older set of rules. And if so, why shouldn’t he do so too?”

© Mark Mainz Will you be watching?

The new photos from the set show Richard in action as John, while joined by The Iprcress. File star Brian Ferguson, who plays his brother. Ten Percent actress Lucie Shorthouse also stars as Rebus’s investigation partner, Detective Constable Siobhan Clarke. The talented cast is also set to be joined by The Nevers actress Amy Manson, The Rig star Neshla Caplan and Bodyguard’s Stuart Bowman.

© Mark Mainz See the first look here

Richard opened up about the show, saying: “I am thrilled that Rebus will premiere on the BBC. It’s been an honour taking on the role of Ian Rankin’s renowned John Rebus. A character enjoyed by so many in such a fresh and original adaptation.”

The series’ author Ian Rankin added: “I’m thrilled that Rebus is coming to the BBC. A great cast and a compelling story - I really can’t wait for viewers to see it.”