Beyond Paradise fans left disappointed over unexpected season 2 finale

Beyond Paradise's highly-anticipated season two finale left fans feeling disappointed after a shocking twist to Martha (Sally Bretton) and Humphrey's (Kris Marshall) wedding.

The will-they won't-they couple were finally supposed to tie the knot at the end of the season, but unfortunately for fans, the on-screen couple never made it down the aisle.

Despite everything being in place for their big day, Martha woke up with cold feet after her mother overtook the wedding plans, culminating in Humphrey asking her: "Will you do me the honour of not marrying me today?"

© Joss Barratt Despite fans' hopes, the couple didn't tie the knot at the end of season two

Fans of the show took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their feelings following the shock ending. One fan penned: "I wanted to see the wedding, the speeches, first dance, and vows I feel betrayed, beyond betrayed."

Meanwhile, a second added: "YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME ?!?!? No wedding." A third agreed, adding: "Disappointed that there wasn't a wedding[...]"

Despite some fans' disappointment over Martha and Humphrey's non-wedding, others were blown away by the other touching moments in the episode.

© Joss Barratt Fans were moved by episode that featured the couple's foster child, Ryan

The couple unexpectedly welcomed their new foster son, Ryan, in the episode who needed to be cared for after his grandpa passed away and his mother was admitted to the hospital.

So despite the fact there was no wedding, the ending of the series was incredibly heartwarming, showing Martha, Humphrey and Ryan as a family unit as the episode ends

"We may not have had the wedding we hoped for but I still somehow got emotional," one fan wrote. A second penned: "Brilliant series finale. Great stories and characters, clever, funny and poignant I'm going to miss my weekly visit to Shipton Abbott (until they all return.)."

© Joss Barratt The show will return with season three and a Christmas special

Ahead of the finale on Friday, executive producer, Tim Key revealed there will not only be a season three of the show, but also a Christmas special to look forward to.

He wrote: "The response to series two has been fantastic. So much love goes into the making of the show and we're delighted that the audience have enjoyed it so much.

"We can't wait to get back to Shipton Abbott for another Christmas special and series to continue the story and learn more about our characters and the town they live in - I can promise that we'll be making the viewers laugh, cry, laugh a bit more and then baffling them with a series of ingenious puzzles. There will also be a duck."

Lindsay Salt, the director of BBC Drama added: "Beyond Paradise has become such a huge hit with millions of viewers across the UK. It's a show that is absolutely on a roll, and we're beyond pleased to bring more fiendishly clever mysteries from the Shipton Abbott team to the BBC."