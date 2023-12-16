Strictly Come Dancing: Will Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach or Layton Williams be crowned champion in the final?

3m ago
Who went home last week?
While we wanted all four of the remaining contestants last week to stay in, sadly this wasn't the case and it was Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe who were eliminated at the final hurdle. The pair wound up in the dance-off against Bobby Brazier, who was saved by all of the judges.
13m ago
Welcome to the final!
Thirteen weeks ago, Strictly fever took over the nation, and I can't believe we're now here at the final. We've had the highs of two perfect scores and the lows of Les Dennis' samba (sorry, Les!), but who will take home the Glitterball? We have Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams battling it out with their professional partners, and any would be deserving champions.