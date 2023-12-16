Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly Come Dancing: Will Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach or Layton Williams be crowned champion in the final?
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Live:Updated3m ago

Strictly Come Dancing: Will Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach or Layton Williams be crowned champion in the final?

Get Glitterball ready for the final

Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
Share this:
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
3m ago

Who went home last week?

While we wanted all four of the remaining contestants last week to stay in, sadly this wasn't the case and it was Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe who were eliminated at the final hurdle. The pair wound up in the dance-off against Bobby Brazier, who was saved by all of the judges.

Johannes Radebe and Annabel Croft on Strictly Come Dancing© BBC
Annabel was eliminated last week
Share this:
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
13m ago

Welcome to the final!

Thirteen weeks ago, Strictly fever took over the nation, and I can't believe we're now here at the final. We've had the highs of two perfect scores and the lows of Les Dennis' samba (sorry, Les!), but who will take home the Glitterball? We have Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams battling it out with their professional partners, and any would be deserving champions.

Share this:

More TV and Film

See more