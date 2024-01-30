Today's Savannah Guthrie praises 'amazing colleague and friend' amid co-star's departure announcement

Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb gave a touching send-off to their colleague, NBC reporter Kristen Dahlgren, who is leaving the network to launch a nonprofit cancer research organization, The Pink Eraser Project.

Kristen, who is a breast cancer survivor, made the announcement during Tuesday's show, where she reported on breast cancer vaccines, which researchers believe could be essential to preventing the disease and its reoccurrence.

"If I've learned in 3 years as a journalist, one person really can change the world but this will go much quicker if everyone joins us," said Kristen. "Let's face it, with one in eight American women diagnosed in our lifetime, we all know someone with breast cancer and that's why I'm starting The Pink Eraser Project with an amazing group of scientists, doctors, and survivors. I'm going to be dedicating my life to this, it means that I am leaving what has been a dream job but it's just too important not to work on this."

© NBC Kristen Dahlgren announced her departure from NBC

Kristen was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2019 before being declared cancer-free the following April after eight rounds of chemotherapy and 25 rounds of radiation.

The Pink Eraser Project will connect researchers at major centers across the US, with a goal of building a pool of breast cancer survivors to help spread the word about trials. The Project will also work with other institutions researching breast cancer vaccines, and partner with other cancer organizations.

Reacting to Kristen's news, Savannah said: "Kristen we couldn't let you go if it wasn't for this mission and purpose that matters so much and is personal to you."

Kristen then revealed that her father had been recently diagnosed with cancer. "So you can be sure I'm not stopping with breast cancer. This is something we can do for everyone," she said.

© NBC Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb were joined by Kristen Dahlgren on Tuesday's Today

Reflecting on Kristen's longstanding career and achievements at NBC, Hoda chimed in: "Can we just mark a moment right here with you on this couch? You have been at NBC for nearly 30 years," prompting applause from the studio.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb praise 'amazing colleague and friend' amid co-star's departure announcement

"This is your very last report. We want to say thank you for all of your reporting, all your dedication, you always brought your heart and soul to every story," said Hoda. "We keep talking about repotting, you're pulling yourself up by the roots and you're planting yourself in the place you are meant to be. You're going to change the world, girl."

© NBC via Getty Images Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb praised their colleague

Praising her colleague, Savannah added: "It's your last report for NBC, it is not your last appearance for an amazing colleague and friend and supporter to all of us and we love you, Kristen."