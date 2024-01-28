Hoda Kotb finally makes long-awaited announcement: 'I've kept it close to the vest'

Hoda Kotb has been waiting to share some big news close to her heart with her loyal fans, and couldn't hold it in any longer!

Over the weekend, the Today Show star took to Instagram to reveal that she has been working on a new children's book, that is now available to pre-order.

Hoda - a doting mom-of-two - was seen sitting in a recording studio while holding onto the first copy of her latest book, Hope is a Rainbow, which will be available to buy from March 5.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb announces the news of her latest children's book

The story focuses on finding hope in ordinary places, and appears to be a subtle tribute to Hoda's youngest daughter Hope Catherine, four.

In the footage, which can be viewed above, Hoda tells fans that she had kept the news "close to the vest" but was now allowed to share details of the upcoming book.

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb is already a best-selling author

What's more, Hoda's book will be released just a few weeks after her co-star Savannah Guthrie's. Savannah has been busy promoting her book on her own social media channels.

The mother-of-two has written a Christian book called Mostly What God Wants, which is available to buy from February 20.

© NBC Hoda's book comes out just weeks after co-star Savannah Guthrie's

Hoda and Savannah will be supporting each other during the buildup to their respective book launches.

Hoda has already been listed as one of Savannah's guest co-hosts on her book tour, and will be by Savannah's side on February 22 when the star leads a discussion about faith, in relation to her book, at the 92NY Center for Culture & Arts.

Hoda with her daughters Haley and Hope

The event is titled 'Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith,' and is available for fans to either go in person, or view online.

Hope is a Rainbow is not Hoda's first book, in fact, the TV favorite is a New York Times bestselling author. In October 2010, Hoda released her autobiography, Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee, which went on to be a New York Times bestseller.

Hoda co-parents her daughters with ex Joel

Three years later, she released a second book, Ten Years Later: Six People Who Faced Adversity and Transformed Their Lives, which focuses on six stories from six individuals who all faced a life-changing event, which is revisited a decade later.

In total, Hoda has released seven books, including two children's books. In 2018, she wrote I've Loved You Since Forever, followed by You Are My Happy, released the following year. Her latest book to date was released in 2020, titled This Just Speaks To Me.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.