Savannah Guthrie makes rare confession about rocky romance with musician ex-boyfriend

Savannah Guthrie may have more of a connection to musicians than you'd think! The Today Show anchor opened up during a public event about her own tie to the arts.

On January 18, the 52-year-old TV host conducted a conversation and Q&A with singer-songwriter Rachel Platten in New York City which HELLO! attended. They talked about her career beginnings, her rise to fame with "Fight Song," and finding peace through her music.

The Daytime Emmy Award winning musician got real about her early days of struggle, which involved performing through the night at clubs, and remarked that one of the hardest parts of the job was "hauling an 85-pound keyboard."

© Getty Images Savannah moderated a conversation with musician Rachel Platten in NYC

Savannah added to it: "I once dated a guy in a band, and he would make me carry the amp…'why didn't I respect myself more in my 20s' is the question I ask myself," which left the audience in stitches.

Rachel remarked: "I should've made them carry the keyboard!" and Savannah continued: "I mean honestly, I wasn't even in the band," before slyly adding: "They weren't even that good," which once again resulted in laughs from the crowd.

The evening proved to be an emotional one for the "Mercy" singer, who spoke openly about suffering from depression and using her music as a means of healing, even getting emotional during her performance and asking for support from the crowd.

© Getty Images The two bonded over their shared history of hauling heavy instruments with bands

The intimate concert was held in association with the Grammy Museum, and Rachel gushed about the show and her time with Savannah after, writing on Instagram: "I knew this show was going to be special but I never predicted HOW special.

"@savannahguthrie your positive energy and authenticity is contagious. Thank you for leading this interview with heart," she wrote.

© Getty Images Since 2014, Savannah has been married to Michael Feldman

"And to my audience, THANK YOU, for allowing me to show up as my most vulnerable self. For going deep with me and encouraging me through each song I shared. And last but not least thank you to @grammymuseum for hosting us. I couldn't have asked for a better night," Rachel concluded, to which Savannah responded: "Soul sisters."

As for her love life, Savannah is now happily married to PR and communications consultant, and former Democratic advisor, Michael Feldman. They began a relationship in late 2009 and announced their engagement in 2013.

They tied the knot in 2014 and just two days later, Savannah announced that she was four months pregnant. She welcomed their daughter Vale in August 2014, and then their son Charles "Charley" in December 2016.

Prior to becoming a mainstay on morning news with the Today Show, Savannah was previously married to BBC News reporter Mark Orchard. The pair reportedly met while covering the trial of Michael Jackson in 2005 and got married later that year.

© Instagram The couple are parents to daughter Vale and son Charley

However, their marriage didn't last, as they had separated by 2008 and by January 2009, their divorce was finalized. At the time, Savannah was a White House Correspondent for NBC News living in Washington D.C. It was not long after, in 2011, when she began hosting Today for the first time.

