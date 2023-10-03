Hoda Kotb caused a little chaos in the Today Show studio on Tuesday morning when she knocked her flask of tea over the desk.

The journalist and her co-host Savanah Guthrie had returned from an ad break when the accident happened. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb causes chaos in Today studio with on-air accident

After spilling her drink, Hoda quickly exclaimed: "Sorry, sorry!" prompting Savannah to joke: "Clean up on aisle one!"

Defending herself, Hoda added: "Can I just say, this is a huge mug, it's so big."

Meanwhile, Craig Melvin, who was sitting on the desk alongside the two main hosts, jumped out of his chair to help Hoda clean up the mess.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the main co-anchors of Today

Ever the professional, Hoda swiftly moved past the incident and introduced the next story.

The Today Show is broadcast live over three hours, so blunders are bound to happen every once and a while. However, with Hoda's extensive broadcast experience, she rarely makes mistakes.

The TV personality has been on our screens for over 20 years, having first joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for Dateline.

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb in 2007, when she was first named co-host of Fourth Hour

She was the first host of Today's fourth hour in 2007 before Kathie Lee Gifford joined the following year. Kathy was later succeeded by Jenna Bush Hager in 2019, who joined Hoda as the current co-star.

In 2018, Hoda was announced as the new co-anchor of Today alongside Savannah. She was brought in to replace Matt Lauer, who left his role of 20 years after allegations of both sexual harassment and assault were brought to light.

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in the Today Show studios

Hoda and Savannah have developed a sweet friendship both on and off air since working together. Chatting to HELLO! last year, the hosts expressed their appreciation for one another.

MORE: Today Show welcome back familiar face in Al Roker's place in latest shake-up: 'Just like the old days'

SEE: Meet the Today show stars' adorable children: Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and more



Savannah said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have co-hosted Today since 2018

Hoda added: "I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having."

Hoda also revealed how the duo support one another as working moms. In an interview with Good Housekeeping last year, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."