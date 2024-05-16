Nicola Coughlan reveals why she asked for the 'very naked' scene in Bridgerton season 3

Bridgerton fans know to expect spicy scenes by this point, and they won't be disappointed by season three, which focuses on Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

But Nicola has now revealed that she requested some of the nude scenes to be included, as a way to feel "empowered" with her body and to clap back at the criticism surrounding her body.

"I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included," she told Stylist Magazine in the UK. "There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest '[expletive] you' to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering."

© Netflix Nicola has starred in all three seasons of Bridgerton

"I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how [expletive] hot I looked!'" she added.

The show brought on intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot to make Nicola and Luke feel more comfortable, but Nicola has been outspoken about the conversation around her body size, and how she has used that to fuel her own life.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 301 of Bridgerton

"People love to undermine women and their hard work. I don’t think anything has improved unfortunately, but the only thing I can try and do is just go out there and do the best I can do with every job I’m given. And to hopefully get as many different roles as I can. All I care about is the work," she told the Irish Times.

"Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," teases the synopsis.

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."