Bridgerton's season three trailer drops and Polin fans are swooning over Luke Newton

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for Bridgerton season three – and the internet is abuzz with excitement. This time around, we're getting a glimpse of Lady Penelope and Colin Bridgerton's epic love story, not to mention the 'sauciest' scenes so far! Click the video below to see Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in action…

Bridgerton – season three trailer

Sparking a huge response on Instagram, it's safe to say that the trailer has gone down a treat with fans. "My polin heart is exploding," replied one. "The most delectable trailer indeed," quipped a second. Meanwhile, a third joked: “So Colin never wears a shirt…I’m in."

While season three will also include plenty of adorable moments between newlyweds Kate and Anthony Bridgerton, the latest instalment is all about Penelope and Colin.

© Netflix Season three will focus on Polin's love story

"Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," teases the synopsis.

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

© Netflix Season three will premiere on May 16

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

© Netflix Lady Danbury actress Adjoa Andoh told HELLO! what fans can expect from season three

Back in October, Lady Danbury actress Adjoa Andoh chatted exclusively to HELLO! at the Pride of Britain Awards, where she revealed what fans can expect from series three.

"I think people will feel very satisfied," she said. "More intrigue, more romance, more fabulous outfits, locations, and a bit of 'how's your father,' of course," she explained, adding: "If you like the show, you're going to get more of the same with bells on this season."

© Netflix Nicola Coughlan teased that she and Luke Newton have "won the sauciness battle" with their scenes

Leading lady Nicola Coughlan has also opened up about the new episodes, declaring that she and Luke had "won the sauciness battle" while appearing on ITV's This Morning.

Explaining that she and Luke had been nervous to film intimate scenes, Nicola said: "It's really nerve-wracking, but thankfully I've known Luke for four years and he's a super nice guy."

© Instagram Nicola had initally been nervous about filming intimate scenes but found them liberating by the end of production

Noting that they could have a laugh on set, Nicola explained that the saucier scenes were "quite liberating and quite fun to do" in the end, especially with amazing intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot on hand to help and make them feel more comfortable.